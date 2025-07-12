Who Are Yang Hansen Parents? All About Blazers Rookie’s Family

It was just last year when Yao Ming asked people to tone down their expectations about another great prospect from China. “Sometimes I feel that people should not expect another Yao Ming, because I have many unique conditions.” But just a year later, the hopes of Chinese people were up once again as Yang Hansen became a surprise first-round pick. He becomes just the third Chinese player to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and the first since 2007 – Mimicking icon Yao Ming, who was the number one selection in 2002,

Even though some may be surprised by the 20-year-old’s high draft pick selection, the Trail Blazers had full faith in him. In the press conference, Hansen said, “The Blazers had scouts scouting me in China the last couple of years.” With the trust, he became the new face of Chinese basketball and the overall #16th pick in the Draft. It was his dream to play in the NBA, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the two biggest supporters in his life–his parents. Let’s understand how exactly they helped him out to deal with the trials and tribulations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Yang Hansen’s parents?

Born in Shandong on June 26, 2005, to Yang Lin and Zhu Jing. Yang Hansen’s parents are not professional players of any sport, but his father was a decent amateur basketball player. It was Yang Lin who introduced Hansen to the sport early on and always took his son to play outdoors. An interesting story about this is that the current Blazers star initially hated it and was not always appreciative about his father forcing him to play outdoors.

AD

Yet, he couldn’t stay away and eventually began to pick up basketball. Later, during his growth stages in primary school, Yang Hansen showed promise, and his parents honed his skills by providing him the coaching early. Meanwhile, any information regarding his mother seems private, apart from her professional career, which apparently is related to the pharmaceutical industry.

What ethnicity are Yang Hansen’s parents?

Just like the Blazers Center, his parents are also of Chinese ethnicity. Plus, there is an interesting connection with the city of Portland. His name, Hansen, means ‘a vast forest’ in Chinese, so how does it connect with his new home? Portland, a city known for its greenery in the Douglas-fir forests of the Pacific Northwest. Oregon Public Broadcasting, which interviewed with Yang Hansen, where he spoke in Mandarin, found this connection. Seems like the rookie will fit in perfectly in his new environment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 241223 — JINAN, Dec. 23, 2024 — Yang Hansen L of Qingdao Eagles goes for a basket against Christ Koumadje of Shandong Heroes during a match between Shandong Heroes and Qingdao Eagles at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association CBA league in Jinan, east China s Shandong Province, Dec. 23, 2024. SPCHINA-JINAN-BASKETBALL-CBA LEAGUE-SHANDONG VS QINGDAOCN ZhuxZheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

But did you know it was his parents who decided in 2024 that they would delay Yang Hansen’s NBA draft dream in 2025? As per reports, during the Chinese New Year 2024, an agent called his parents secretly, inviting them to the NBA All-Star Game in the U.S. The invitation was not the problem, but the condition that the star Center would have to leave Qingdao for training. But Yang Lin and Zhu Jing, and the Qingdao Guoxin Haitian Club decided against it. That move helped in their son’s development.

In the CBA, he ended with 2x All-Star nods, and also with the CBA DPOY accolade. That’s why he was on the radar of most teams, including the Warriors and the Lakers. Eventually, the Blazers‘ faith also showed as they traded for Yang Hansen and sent No. 11 pick (Cedric Coward), a first-round pick in 2028, and two second-round picks to the Grizzlies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joining Yang at the draft were his parents, Yang Lin and Zhu Jing, his Chinese agent Ma Jie, and translator and assistant Liu Yucheng. They all attributed Hansen’s successful draft campaign to his talent, work ethic, discipline, and charming character. His mother even had higher hopes for her son. “We hope he can play hard here and win honor for our country.” Zhu Jing’s statement turned out to be motivating for Yang Hansen.

“I hope to inspire more Chinese young basketball players to step out of their comfort zones and pursue their dreams. I believe we are capable of leading Chinese basketball to new heights,” Yang said. There are already parallels between him and Yao Ming and Nikola Jokic. But the rookie is solely focused on his development in the new environment.