Who Can Nuggets Sign After Jonas Valanciunas Injury? NBA Provides Good News in Free Agent Market

It’s code red in the Nuggets front court. In two consecutive games they’ve lost their star center, Nikola Jokic and their backup, Jonas Valaciunas to injuries. All while the majority of the starters are on the injured list and Jamal Murray is at the risk of aggravating his ankle. They’re in need of help. And it’s not available within their rotation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fortunately, an NBA rule clears the way for them to fill the void. 10 days into 2026, the Nuggets office will be able to acquire some healthy backups till Jokic can return. Which centers would fill The Joker’s void?

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA provides relief for Denver’s ‘hardship’

Nikola Jokic will take a month to rehab from a hyperextension of his knee. Jonas Valanciunas, who was acquired this offseason to take the load of Jokic, suffered a calf strain the first game he started in Jokic’s place. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun won’t be back anytime soon either.

But the Nuggets don’t have to wait till the end of January to replinish their rotation. On January 5, they will have a window after Jonas misses three games. The Nuggets will be able to make a hardship signing to fill his roster spot.

After this news, fans have immediately floated ideas about who Denver should sign. These are the popular choices (not actual contenders).

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Moses Brown

The G-League player is the most logical choice by proximity. He plays for the Grand Rapids Gold , the affiliate of the Nuggets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

2. DeMarcus Cousins

This one’s a little extreme but a fantasy setup. Boogie currently plays overseas but fans haven’t given up on his potentional NBA return.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Dwight Howard

Another defender fans want to see return to the NBA. He most recently played in the BIG3 with the LA Riot. He came very close to the championship before losing to Michael Beasley’s Miami 305.

4. DaRon Holmes

Holmes is already on the Nuggets roster. He could have a bigger role now while the team is on the hunt for a hardship signing. Although a forward, he’s a big man at 6’9″ who could space the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mo Bamba

He signed a 1-year contract with the Raptors two days ago. But fans are disappointed that they skipped the chance to put him in the game. Under the assumption he’d be waived when Jakob Poeltl returns, fans think he could make the hardship cut for the Nuggets.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Peyton Watson

He suddenly emerged as the readymade solution to the Nuggets’ dilemma. The 23-year-old posted a near double-double with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals on last night’s 106-103 victory over the Raptors. Fans are already calling upon a bigger role for him.