Who Did Victor Wembanyama Lose Before NBA Cup Final? Spurs Star Mourns Passing of Close One

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 17, 2025 | 1:37 AM EST

Tonight, the San Antonio Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Finals, despite a valiant effort from the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately, for Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, this wasn’t the only setback he faced today. During the game, he seemed checked out and disengaged, and we soon found out why.

During the postgame conference, Wembanyama came to the podium in tears and was asked a question to which he did not immediately respond. After a small pause, he revealed:

“Sorry, just I lost somebody today. I’ll take one more question.”

We later found out what happened. The day of the NBA Cup finals, Wembanyama got word that his grandmother, who was back in France, had passed away, leaving the center shaken.

