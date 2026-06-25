Who Is AK Okereke? Everything to Know About His Net Worth, Family, Ethnicity, Contract and NBA Career

AK Okereke’s path to professional basketball wasn’t built on hype. Steady growth, strong college performances, and a willingness to outwork expectations built his game. After making an impact at both Cornell and Vanderbilt, Okereke earned a professional opportunity, taking the next step in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who is AK Okereke?

AK Okereke’s full name is Akachi Onyedika Okereke. He was born on July 2, 2003, in Clovis, California, United States. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing around 244 pounds, he plays primarily as a forward.

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After spending three seasons at Cornell, he transferred to Vanderbilt for his final college campaign. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in 36 games and averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Although he wasn’t selected during the 2026 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers quickly signed him to a two-way contract. That agreement marked his NBA debut opportunity and placed him on the Lakers’ Summer League roster.

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Okereke enters the league with a reputation as a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions, move the ball well, and stretch the floor. His improved shooting and physical strength have drawn the attention of NBA evaluators. As of 2026, he remains part of the Lakers organization on a two-way deal.

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Is AK Okereke married?

There is no publicly available information indicating that AK Okereke is married. He has kept his personal life largely private throughout his college and early professional career. No verified reports have revealed a girlfriend, wife, engagement, or long-term relationship.

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Who are AK Okereke’s parents & siblings?

Family has been a strong source of support throughout AK Okereke’s basketball journey. He was born to Ken Okereke and Odira Okereke, who encouraged both his academic pursuits and athletic ambitions from an early age.

Although his parents have largely remained out of the public spotlight, their guidance helped shape the discipline and work ethic that have defined his career. Okereke also comes from a large family, growing up alongside an older sister, an older brother, and two younger brothers.

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While little is publicly known about his siblings’ personal or professional lives, the close-knit family environment played an important role in his development as both a student and an athlete. Their support provided a strong foundation as he worked toward his basketball goals.

What is AK Okereke’s ethnicity & nationality?

AK Okereke is an American basketball player with Nigerian family heritage. His surname, Okereke, is of Nigerian Igbo origin, reflecting his family’s roots in Nigeria.

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Nationality-wise, Okereke is American, having been born and raised in the United States. While his Nigerian heritage forms an important part of his background, he represents the United States in terms of nationality.

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As for religion, Okereke has not publicly shared details about his faith, and little information is available regarding his personal religious beliefs.

What is AK Okereke’s net worth?

AK Okereke’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed, and most net-worth tracking platforms do not provide reliable estimates for players at the beginning of their professional careers.

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However, Okereke recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers following the 2026 NBA Draft. Under current NBA rules, two-way contracts are worth approximately $580,000 annually, giving him his first significant source of professional income.

In addition to his NBA earnings, Okereke may have benefited from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities during his college career, although the details of any such deals have not been made public. As he establishes himself in the NBA and attracts potential endorsement opportunities, his earnings and overall net worth are expected to grow.

What is AK Okereke’s NBA contract & salary?

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, AK Okereke signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Two-way contracts allow players to split time between an NBA team and its G League affiliate while remaining under contract with the NBA organization.

Although the exact terms of Okereke’s contract have not been publicly disclosed, players on standard NBA two-way contracts earn salaries set by the league. For the 2026–27 season, a full-season two-way contract is worth approximately $580,000.

The deal gives Okereke an opportunity to develop within the Lakers’ system while competing for NBA minutes and a potential full-time roster spot. As he enters his rookie season, his professional earnings are expected to come primarily from this two-way agreement with the Lakers organization.

What are AK Okereke’s NBA career highlights?

AK Okereke’s most notable achievements so far have come during his college basketball career. Before beginning his professional journey, he spent three seasons at Cornell and his final collegiate season at Vanderbilt.

During the 2024-25 season at Cornell, Okereke earned All-Ivy League honors after averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. His all-around production and versatility helped establish him as one of the conference’s top players.

Following his transfer to Vanderbilt, Okereke successfully adjusted to the higher level of competition in the SEC. During the 2025-26 season, he appeared in all 36 games and made 35 starts, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He also shot a career-best 40% from three-point range, showcasing his development as a reliable perimeter scorer.

Known for his efficient scoring, versatile playmaking, and defensive impact, Okereke built an impressive college résumé that ultimately helped him earn a professional opportunity with the Los Angeles Lakers. As his NBA career begins, he will look to add new milestones and accomplishments at the professional level.