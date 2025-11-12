Who Is Alice Rosenblum? Viral Bronny James DM Claim Sparks Social Media Buzz

Alice Rosenblum recently went viral on social media following a key appearance at a high-profile influencer-centered boxing event. Now, her claims of DM interactions with Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James are going viral, leaving viewers baffled! Here are the details of who she is and what happened.

Who Is Ring Girl Alice Rosenblum?

Alice Rosenblum is a social media personality and ring girl who gained popularity for her recent appearance at BrandRisk 006, an event organized by popular streamer Adin Ross through his boxing promotion company. The event featured various internet personalities facing off in bouts. She’s a steadily growing influencer who has become a prominent face in the fashion and lifestyle spaces, known for her beauty campaigns and chic aesthetic.

She has also amassed tons of followers on Instagram and X.

What is the Viral DM Claim Involving Bronny James?

The viral claim originates from an appearance by Alice Rosenblum on a livestream, later reposted on X, in which she claimed, “LeBron’s in my DM, Bronny’s in my DM, they’re all in my DM.” The conversation quickly turned to the younger James, with Rosenblum then showing a glimpse of her phone with the chat opened, sneakily implying he was cheating on his partner.

The host, however, pointed out that she had reached out first: “Wait, who reached out? You reached out to him.” Rosenblum then agreed, admitting that she had been left on read before adding, “I did slide in because they had a bet, who would answer.”

The short clip circulated instantly on social media, with Rosenblum not showing the full messages and withholding the full context of the conversation. The video sparked speculation online, with many fans trying to screenshot the moment she showed off the messages while attempting to piece together their meaning. So far, there’s no confirmation, and Bronny himself hasn’t responded.

Who is Bronny James’ Girlfriend?

While the claims from Alice Rosenblum drew attention, Bronny James’ personal life has always been in the spotlight. He’s currently dating Parker Whitfield, the daughter of veteran Hollywood actors Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, whom he met at Sierra Canyon School. She has attended multiple games in support of Bronny since his LA Lakers debut in 2024.

Back in September, the young hoopster shared a heartfelt tribute to Whitfield on Instagram. It was a picture of the couple together with the caption, “Happy bday to my everything.”

Along with this, on Parker’s own Instagram post about her berry-themed party, Bronny commented, “Love you berry much baby,” with his mother, Savannah James, also liking the post.

Imago Credit: Instagram

This wasn’t the first time the Lakers guard had publicly shown his appreciation for Parker. Back in July, he had commented on one of her posts, “My girlfriend!” and last year, on National Boyfriend Day, Parker wrote on her Instagram story: “Bf day! i love you! @bronny.”

Despite this, Bronny has kept himself focused on the NBA season, saying, “Obviously being on the team, I think we’re going come back even better than we were last year… We just got to come in here and come in the gym with a purpose and be ready to work every day and be ready to get better every day.”

So, Alice Rosenblum’s rise from ring girl to social media personality has intersected with the NBA world in a way that no one could’ve predicted, with her viral claim about Bronny James amplifying her presence further. As she continues to expand her influence, her name remains in the conversation due to her claims.