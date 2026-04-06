Who Is Amar’e Stoudemire’s Ex-Wife Alexis Welch? Marriage, Kids & Relationship Timeline

Amar’e Stoudemire’s name has recently been mentioned in connection with his upcoming induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2026. The former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks player will be remembered as the first Israeli and Jewish player to receive this honour in more than 50 years. In this piece, we’ll delve into the life of Stoudmire’s ex-wife, Alexis Welch.

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Welch has long captivated the public’s imagination as the steadfast partner who carried the power forward during a decade-long courtship. Their story, from teenage sweethearts in 2002 to parents with four children and a contentious divorce in 2021, combines glamour, resilience, and real-world challenges. Today, Welch pursues her own creative interests while coparenting their four children.

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Who Is Alexis Welch?

Alexis Welch is an American public figure best known for her long relationship and marriage to former Miami Heat star Amar’e Stoudemire. She has also been described in reports as having worked behind the scenes in fashion and creative projects, with IMDb listing her credits in directing, makeup, and acting.

She grew up in the United States, and early profiles describe her as a former track athlete who met Stoudemire when they were both teenagers.

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How Did Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire Meet?

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Welch and Stoudemire first met in Phoenix in 2002, while Amar’e was with the Suns, at an after-party hosted by rapper Nelly. Both were 19 at the time, and the story goes that they ended up in the same back room because they were under the legal drinking age. Stoudemire later walked over, introduced himself, and the two began a relationship that lasted for years.

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When Did Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire Get Married?

The couple got engaged in May 2012 after dating for about a decade. They then held a private rooftop wedding at their New York apartment on December 12, 2012, in a very small ceremony. They later followed that with a larger formal wedding and reception in Miami in June 2013, where family and friends joined the celebration. Stars like Iman Shumpert, Carmelo Anthony, and Victor Cruz were present at the event.

“I just feel like he’s my rock, I lean on him,” Welch told ESSENCE. “I actually feel like with us growing up, he helped me to really come into my own as a woman. He brought that out of me, that confidence. As the leader of our family, I look up to him to be a great example for our sons and then our daughters for what a man should be.”

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How Many Kids Do Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire Have?

Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire have four children together. Their children are Ar’e Stoudemire, Amar’e Carsares Stoudemire Jr., Assata Stoudemire, and Alijah Carsares Stoudemire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙰𝚖𝚊𝚛’𝚎 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚜𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚜 𝚂𝚝𝚘𝚞𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚎 𝚂𝚛 MBA (@amareisreal) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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After their divorce in 2021, the couple continues to co-parent their children in harmony. Amar’e remains an ever-present figure in his children’s lives. The pair shared a strong relationship rooted in faith, practiced Messianic Judaism, and raised their children with shared rituals like kosher dining and regular family dinners.

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What Does Alexis Welch Do for a Living?

Alexis Welch has been portrayed in the media largely as a homemaker and family supporter, though she also has creative credits attached to her name. IMDb lists her with roles in directing, makeup, and acting. This implies she has had occasional work in entertainment and production.

More recent coverage also describes her as a culinary school student, showing she has pursued her own interests outside of her marriage to her Hall of Famer ex-husband. She also works as a podcast host and stylist.

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Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire Relationship Timeline

Alexis Welch and Amar’e Stoudemire began dating in 2002 after meeting in Phoenix. They got engaged in May 2012, married privately in December 2012, and later held a formal wedding celebration in June 2013.

The relationship eventually ended in divorce. The filing came amid reports of Stoudemire fathering a child outside the marriage—a love child born in 2019—sparking public drama and Welch’s emotional response on social media. After nine years together, the couple finalized their divorce in 2021 after a long legal process.

Welch has spoken openly about healing, co-parenting challenges, and her independence, while Stoudemire embraced Orthodox Judaism and coaching/executive roles in the NBA. Both maintain low-drama public profiles centered on family.