Who Is Augustus Suliauskas? The Lithuanian Alex Caruso Who Ended Kristaps Porzingis’ EuroBasket Dream

Nobody saw it coming. One day, Augustas Suliauskas was a fringe player on Lithuania’s EuroBasket roster, uncertain if he’d even make the cut. The next, he’s orchestrating a historic upset, dropping a career-best 21 points and 12 assists against Latvia’s star-studded lineup, including Kristaps Porziņģis. It was a game where Lithuania barely made three field goals in the fourth quarter, yet somehow pulled off a stunning 84-79 win, sending shockwaves through the tournament and making Augustas Suliauskas a household name among basketball fans.

The atmosphere in Riga’s Arena was electric. Over 12,000 Latvian fans expected a smooth victory, banking on Porziņģis’ dominance. Instead, they watched Lithuania’s scheming defense force tough shots, isolate their stars, and repeatedly foul their way into frustration. At the center of it all, handling the ball, directing plays, and keeping his cool, was none other than Augustas Suliauskas, the man nobody expected to shine.

Now, you’re probably wondering, who exactly is Augustas Suliauskas? Well, he’s a 30-year-old Lithuanian guard from Vilnius, standing at 5’11” and weighing 154 lbs. That’s right, undersized even for a point guard. But don’t let the numbers fool you. Suliauskas has built a career on grit, determination, and smart play rather than elite athleticism.

He’s spent most of his professional life in Europe’s lower-tier leagues, especially Lithuania’s NKL and SKL competitions. From early days with Žalgiris Vilnius’s youth system to stints abroad in Latvia’s LBL, he’s been a steady contributor rather than a breakout star. In the 2023-24 NKL season, he averaged about 12 points and 3 assists, while refining his three-point shooting to hover between 35-40%.

His EuroCup experience with Neptūnas Klaipėda last season saw limited action, under 10 minutes per game, as depth chart competition kept him on the sidelines. Yet, despite modest earnings and no high-profile awards, Suliauskas has earned respect for his perseverance and team-first attitude. Represented by Players Group agency, he’s never been a player chasing headlines, but rather one quietly grinding behind the scenes.

Why the sudden buzz? It’s because Suliauskas mirrors the story of NBA star Alex Caruso. Like Caruso, he’s not the biggest or flashiest player, but he’s the glue that holds things together. Defensive effort, quick hands, smart passing, and timely scoring- that’s what made Caruso beloved in the NBA, and it’s what makes Suliauskas an X-factor on the EuroBasket stage.

Both men are high-IQ players who thrive when the game demands hustle. In Lithuania’s win over Latvia, Augustas Suliauskas dished out a tournament-high 12 assists and played lockdown defense to disrupt Porziņģis’ pick-and-rolls. It was a performance eerily similar to Caruso’s breakout during the 2020 NBA bubble, where he transformed from a role player to a defensive lynchpin.

The nickname “Lithuanian Alex Caruso” stuck overnight, and it’s not hard to see why.

How Has Augustas Suliauskas Been Playing This Year?

Before the tournament, Suliauskas was on the edge of the roster, competing against bigger names like Laurynas Birutis and Rokas Jokubaitis. But injuries opened the door, and he stepped through it with authority.

Across six games, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. His efficiency rating of +18.5 placed him among the top performers in the tournament. More impressive? In the knockout round against Latvia, he scored 21 points on 2/5 two-pointers and 3/5 three-pointers while adding 12 assists and five rebounds.

He didn’t just fill minutes; he orchestrated the offense, switching seamlessly on defense and forcing Latvia’s star to take contested shots. Lithuania leaned on him, and he delivered.

In the Round of 16, Lithuania’s coaching staff deployed a brilliant defensive strategy that leaned on Suliauskas’s ability to switch and read plays. Latvia’s usual go-to option, Porzingis, poured in 34 points and 19 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough. Forced into tough isolations, Latvia shot just 39% overall and committed 18 turnovers. Lithuania’s defense disrupted their rhythm, while free throws (24 for Lithuania in the fourth quarter) sealed the win.

Suliauskas’s calm, unflashy leadership turned a chaotic, physical game into a strategic triumph. He wasn’t chasing highlight reels; he was distributing the ball, making smart reads, and letting his teammates execute.

Augustas Suliauskas’s story is more than just a feel-good narrative. It’s a reminder that basketball isn’t only about size, speed, or flashing stats. It’s about resilience, adaptability, and making the most of the moment you’re given. At 30, without NBA contracts or EuroLeague stardom, he’s proving that effort and basketball IQ can redefine expectations, even in the biggest games.

His rise at EuroBasket 2025, especially against Latvia, has inspired fans and experts alike. Will this be a stepping stone for him to bigger opportunities? Or is this the moment he’ll be remembered for, the Lithuanian underdog who rose to the occasion when it mattered most?

With Lithuania’s run ending in the quarterfinals, Suliauskas’s journey might not be over. Scouts have taken note of his poise and intelligence under pressure. Whether he returns to NKL competition or earns a bigger role in EuroCup, his name is now on the map.

For fans, it’s a question worth asking: Can Augustas Suliauskas keep this momentum going, or was this one magical performance all he needed? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Drop a comment below and let us know if you believe he can carve out a lasting legacy, or if this was just a one-time fairy tale.