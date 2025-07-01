Who Is Bill Simmons’ Daughter Zoe? Meet the Ringer CEO’s 20 YO Heir

If you’re an avid NBA fan, there’s a strong chance you’ve encountered The Ringer—a platform known for its deep dives into sports, pop culture, and everything in between. But behind this media powerhouse is a name that helped redefine modern sports journalism: Bill Simmons. A Boston native, Simmons was raised in a city where sports aren’t just entertainment—they’re a way of life. Losses hit hard, victories are sacred, and that passion has clearly shaped Simmons’ lifelong commitment to the game. Even at 55, Simmons watches sports with the delight of a kid. Speaking of kids, the multimedia mogul is also a dad.

Yet, while much is known about Simmons’ professional journey, far less is shared about his personal life. Beyond the headlines and podcasts, he’s also a father—an identity that remains largely out of the public spotlight. So who are Bill Simmons’ children, and what paths are they forging? As the man behind the mic continues to shape conversations in sports media, it’s time to take a closer look at the family behind the founder.

Who are Bill Simmons’ kids?

Bill Simmons is a household name in sports media, but for Zoe Simmons and Benjamin Okaley Simmons, he’s their dad. Both children share a strong, deeply personal bond with him, one that Simmons has occasionally touched on in his writing, often describing moments of connection and joy through shared experiences.

Sports, unsurprisingly, play a central role in their relationship. From watching games together to engaging in spirited debates, it’s a common thread that ties them closely. Interestingly, when Benjamin was born, speculation swirled that his initials—“BOS”—were a subtle tribute to Simmons’ lifelong devotion to Boston sports, a theory that only reinforced how tightly his personal and professional worlds are intertwined.

Over time, Zoe Simmons has developed a genuine passion for sports—something she shares closely with her father, Bill. The two have often been spotted at Los Angeles Kings games, a tradition that began when Bill bought them season tickets. But that’s just one example of the many moments they’ve bonded over their mutual love for the game. Their connection offers a rare, more personal glimpse into Simmons’ life beyond media and microphones. Naturally, it sparks interest: Who exactly is Zoe Simmons beyond being Bill’s daughter?

Who is Bill Simmons’ daughter, Zoe Simmons?

Bill Simmons wears many hats, but perhaps the most important is being a father. Despite his packed schedule, he’s remained actively involved in his daughter Zoe’s life. A dedicated soccer player and avid fan of the game, Zoe has spent years competing in tournaments across Los Angeles. Simmons has been right there with her, navigating endless LA traffic just to support her passion—a commitment he wouldn’t trade for anything.

Now 20, Zoe Simmons shares her father’s love for Boston sports and isn’t shy about her opinions. Though she’s made occasional podcast appearances, she’s largely kept a low profile despite growing up in the public eye. Her ability to maintain that balance—staying grounded while being part of a high-profile family—offers a refreshing contrast and leaves many curious to learn more about the sharp, sports-savvy daughter of one of media’s most recognizable voices.

In fact, unlike most of the 20-year-olds, Zoe isn’t even very active on social media. Although she does have an account on IG named @zoesimmons, there are only a handful of pictures of Zoe on her account. A huge factor in that might be her hectic schedule. As mentioned, Zoe is a soccer player and is also in college, attending Emerson College, where she’s majoring in Communications Studies. These activities might consume most of her time. At the same time, she maintains a healthy relationship with her father, Bill, and her mother, Kari.

So, it makes sense why she’s not very active on social media. Speaking of her college, do you know that Zoe Simmons is a star for the Emerson Lions?

Does Zoe play soccer for Emerson College?

It seems driving Zoe to various tournaments across the city has finally paid off for Bill Simmons, as Zoe is now a proud member of the Emerson Lions. Simmons’ 20-year-old daughter plays a forward for the Lions, where this past season she had a pretty stunning year. Zoe managed to score two goals and dished out one assist in 19 games as a sophomore. After a successful season, Zoe is set to return for another year with the Lions, as she hopes to put up a better performance and help her team win more games.