Who Is Bob Myers’ Wife Kristen? Everything to Know About ESPN Analyst’s Married Life

“Well every decision is a family decision, but I know it’s been…. my wife’s…. If I stayed, she’s…. she’d support me. My family would support me,” said Bob Myers after announcing his decision to step down as the Golden State Warriors’ President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. Called ‘the man who built the Warriors with a golden touch, ’ Bob Myers’ 11-year journey with the Bay Area franchise brought some of its best moments. As he provided guidance to Stephen Curry and Co, however, it was his family who was providing the support to him behind the scenes. They continue to do that even today, as Myers continues making a mark in the broadcasting world through his role as a studio analyst and a game analyst for ESPN.

Who is Bob Myers’ wife? How long has he been married?

Bob Myers is married to Kristen Myers. The information about when the couple tied the knot has not been made available in the public domain. However, judging from their children’s ages, we can presume that the couple has been married for around 15 years.

According to AmoMama journalist Christell Fatima M. Tudtud, Bob and Kristen have known each other since childhood. After all, both of them grew up in Alamo. Eventually, they reconnected when they were both adults and were residing in Los Angeles.

Not much is known about Kristen’s family, with the exception of her late brother, Scott Dinsmore. Scott was a well-known entrepreneur and founder of Live Your Legend, a community that helped people find and pursue meaningful careers and lives. His work with the platform allowed him to share his experience once on a TEDx talk, with his topic bearing the name “How to Find and Do Work You Love”. Bob formed a special bond with Scott Dinsmore over the years.

How did Bob and Kristen Myers meet?

According to AmoMama, the reunion was an unexpected one, as it happened during a game at Staples Center. Myers, who most likely was still serving as an agent, was in the arena to meet clients. During a timeout, his focus went towards one of the Lakers’ Girls, who he felt looked quite similar to one of his sisters’ friends from high school. To his surprise, it was Kristen who looked different. This meeting sparked a connection that continues to grow even today in the form of marriage.

Bob Myers on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome.

Kristen came to know Bob Myers more deeply right from their first date. He was an open book, clearly discussing his plans with her, including his dreams of exploring different career paths. As Sports Illustrated reporter Chris Ballard highlighted, Bob talked of one day teaching history or English. However, Kristen could not see that happening. After all, she revealed his interests cannot be diverted from basketball, stating, “He just can’t stop…It’s just in him”.

How many kids do Bob and Kristen Myers have?

Bob and Kristen have three daughters together. The eldest is named Kayla, and the second-eldest is Annabelle. The information about the name of the youngest, however, is not available in the public domain. A profile about Bob Myers covered by ‘Diablo Magazine’ in January 2015 revealed that Kayla was 4 years old back then, while Annabelle was 2. Therefore, this makes their current age to be about 14-15 years old, and 12-13 years old, respectively.

All 3 of Bob Myers’ daughters captured headlines back in March 2024. The former GM had returned to Chase Center for the first time since stepping down from his role within the Warriors front office. He was broadcasting the Warriors’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks for ESPN. Little did he know, however, that a surprise awaited him. During the 2nd quarter, the Golden State paid tribute to Myers with a touching tribute video on the Jumbotron. After it ended, his three daughters addressed the crowd and introduced their dad. All 3 of them carried messages written with crayon on white boards, with words like “Thank you daddy”, “Memories 4 life” (with a heart sign), etc. This was enough to make Bob Myers emotional.

It remains to be seen what the future has more in store for Bob Myers and Kristen. We do hope for more social media updates, though.