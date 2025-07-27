Who Is Boban Marjanovic’s Wife? Everything to know about Milica Krstić and Kids

Behind every towering NBA center is a story that extends beyond the hardwood, and in the case of Boban Marjanovic, that story is as captivating off the court as it is on. Former teammates like Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell have always had high praise for Bobinader, appreciating his hard work. The Serbian has played with multiple teams like the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Dallas Mavericks, making fans in every city wonder about his personal life, too.

As interest in the Serbian star’s personal life grows, curiosity inevitably turns to the woman by his side—his wife, Milica Krstic—and their young family. From heartfelt appearances at NBA games to glimpses into their daily life far from the arena lights, the Marjanovic family presents a portrait of warmth, unity, and support. But who exactly is Milica Krstic, and how does she and Boban navigate the balance between globe-trotting fame and grounded family moments? Let’s take a closer look at Boban Marjanovic’s wife, children, and the story behind the headlines.

Who Is Boban Marjanovic’s Wife, Milica Krstic?

If you’ve ever caught a glimpse of Boban Marjanovic off the court, there’s a good chance you’ve seen him alongside his wife, Milica Krstic Marjanovic. Born on December 29, 1991, Milica hails from Serbia and has occasionally been identified as a model, with most reports placing her roots in central Serbia.

She’s someone who values privacy deeply, and we, too, respect her choice to keep her personal life secret. While it’s known that her father’s name is Zoran Krstic, little else has surfaced about her background. Media often simply refer to her as Milica Krstic or Mrs. Boban, and her Serbian heritage remains a defining part of her public identity.

Milica Krstic’s Height and Age

As of early 2025, Milica Krstic is 33 years old, having been born in December 1991. When it comes to stature, she’s on the petite side, standing at approximately 1.6 meters (about 5 feet 3 inches) and weighing close to 123 pounds (56 kg). That contrast becomes even more striking beside her husband, Boban Marjanovic, who stands an astounding 2.24 meters, or 7 feet 4 inches tall.

The dramatic difference in height between the couple (over two feet!) is something they’ve come to embrace, even laugh about. Milica once joked that fans constantly staring at them feels just normal from their perspective.

How Did They Meet and When Did They Get Married?

Ever wonder how Boban and Milica’s story began? It all started back at a birthday bash hosted by a mutual friend. That first meeting sparked something special, and it wasn’t long before they began dating. Fast forward six years, and in 2014, the couple made it official. Interestingly, they didn’t settle for just one celebration.

That year, they had not only a civil ceremony in Serbia but also a joyful beach wedding in Mexico. Their long journey together, paired with those heartfelt celebrations, made them fan favorites. With no public drama to speak of, their relationship continues to be admired for its warmth and laid-back charm.

Boban Marjanovic’s Children

Boban Marjanovic and his wife Milica are proud parents to two sons—Vuk, born in 2011, and Petar, born in 2015. Milica has shared in past interviews that their family lives a unique lifestyle, splitting their time between Serbia and the United States. According to her, the boys go to school in Belgrade so they can move “back-and-forth” for their parents’ careers.

via Imago Credits: Milica Marjanovic’s Instagram

While glimpses of their sons occasionally pop up on social media—riding bikes or having fun on the court—the couple largely shields them from public attention. Together, Boban and Milica seem to prioritize a grounded, family-first approach, balancing NBA life in America with home life in Serbia.

What Does Milica Krstic Do for a Living?

Milica Krstic might not be a household name professionally, but there’s still plenty of curiosity around what she does for a living. While there isn’t any official record detailing her career path, it’s believed she’s dabbled in both modeling and media. According to multiple sources, there isn’t any verified information about her job, but close sources point out that Milica is a model.

Interestingly, she’s appeared on Serbian television, taking on roles in shows like the comedy Sindjelici and the local adaptation of ER, called Emergency Center. Some sources describe her as a model, others call her a businesswoman, or even a fitness influencer. Despite all that, Milica chooses to keep things low-key, focusing mostly on her family and personal lifestyle. Her Instagram, which has around 36,000 followers as of 2025, offers glimpses of her life through fashion, travel, and family content. Interviews or insights into her academic or business pursuits are rare, adding a layer of mystery to her already quiet online presence.

Milica Krstic’s Net Worth

Wondering how much Milica Krstic is worth? Well, the exact number remains a mystery. While she hasn’t shared anything publicly, one media profile pegs her net worth at around $5 million, though Milica herself has never confirmed any figures. That estimate likely comes from her work in modeling and media, along with possible shared assets. For comparison, Boban Marjanovic—her husband—has built a fortune of about $20 million, thanks to his NBA career and endorsement deals.

How Does Milica Krstic Support Him?

Milica Krstic has long been a familiar face at her husband Boban Marjanovic’s games, always offering her spirited support from the sidelines. Whether it’s regular season action or high-stakes playoff matchups, she’s there, cheering him on with pride. As PEOPLE once described, “the proud wife often attends her husband’s NBA games and can be seen cheering him on from the sidelines.” Her presence goes beyond the bleachers—Milica has even stepped onto the court with their kids. After a 2022 game, she was seen posing with their sons, Vuk and Petar, right on the Dallas Mavericks’ home floor, capturing a heartfelt family moment.

Her encouragement isn’t limited to just game days. Back in 2016, she proudly wore a custom Spurs jersey made by a fan, sharing the excitement online with a post that read, “One great fan made this shirt for me… I can’t wait to wear it on game Sunday.”

Scroll through her Instagram, and you’ll find a vibrant display of their family life—pictures from birthday parties, zoo trips, aquarium visits, and vacations. These glimpses show how Milica plays a key role in supporting Boban emotionally and personally, creating a joyful and grounded life for their family. Her fun-loving spirit and constant encouragement have made her a beloved figure to fans, who admire not just Boban Marjanovic’s performance on the court but also the woman who stands unwaveringly by his side.