Who Is Bobby Wesbter? Raptors GM’s Net Worth, Ethnicity, Relationship & More Revealed

Things were bound to change for the Toronto Raptors this season. They parted ways with Masai Ujiri, termed as the mind behind the city’s 2019 championship conquest, a day after the draft. The search then began. Who succeeds the ultra-successful president who made crucial decisions and reshaped the franchise? It had to be somebody like him. The Raptors chose someone who worked closest with Ujiri.

Shams Charania took to Twitter to announce the news. Bobby Webster is all set to succeed Ujiri. A little history on that matter. Webster was the first person the former Raptors’ president of basketball operations had by his side. Now, as he prepares to usher the organization into a new era, let’s take a look at Webster’s life and everything you need to know.

Who is Bobby Webster?

Webster was born to Bob and Jean Webster and spent much of his early life in Hawaii. His mother, Jean, is a Japanese American, while his father, Bob, hails from Chicago. The 41-year-old was drawn towards economics. He majored in the subject at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Since then, he’s been in and around the NBA.

Webster first started in the NBA’s front office. He started working in the Labor Relations Committee before becoming the league’s Associate Director for Salary Cap Management. As part of his role, Bobby Webster was the problem solver. All 30 teams reached out to him in case of problems about the CBA or the salary cap.

The years of experience in the NBA’s offices made Webster an expert in matters of salary management and roster building. That’s where the Raptors, notably, Ujiri spotted an opportunity. After working in the NBA offices in 2006, Webster shifted to the Toronto Raptors’ front office in 2013. He started off as a Vice President of Basketball Management and Strategy.

Bobby Webster’s Raptors legacy

Webster may never have worked in a dedicated team office. But his fit with the Raptors was smoother than silk. Since joining in 2013, Webster has become a key member of the front office. By 2017, he was appointed as the general manager, overseeing all the movement in the franchise. At this time, Masai Ujiri was promoted to the President of Basketball Operations. At that time, Ujiri became the youngest GM in the league.

But judging from his actions, he acted like a veteran.

The Raptors were flourishing either way. But there never was a finals run until Bobby Webster oversaw what happened. He made some instrumental moves. The most memorable came in 2019, when the Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard from the Spurs. Within that season, he became a transcendent piece for the Raptors.

That year, the Raptors won their maiden NBA championship. It became a cause of immense celebration in the city that saw its first title conquest. It also signalled to the Raptors about Webster’s capabilities as a GM. His and Masai Ujiri’s partnership thrived all these years. Now, the team is going into a new era.

The Raptors, young and hungry, were in need of a change. The team took a major call, parting ways with Ujiri after 13 seasons. Bobby Webster had agreed to an extension prior to that decision. It began a time for change. However, one thing the Raptors didn’t want to change was Bobby Webster. They see his mind as the path to rebuilding the franchise into the competitive circles again.

Hence, they promoted him to the President of Basketball Operations. The top executive role even came with a renewed contract, as stated by Charania.

Bobby Webster personal life and net worth

You might hear about NBA players’ weddings in detail. Bobby Webster and Lauren Schwab had a similar ceremony. The couple met when Webster was still working in the league office and had moved to New York. Lauren Schwab is known for being the co-founder of Negative Underwear. The couple got married on August 29, 2015. They now have three kids.

As for his net worth, the specific figure isn’t known. However, with a 13-year Raptors career and an NBA office stint before, he has amassed respectable wealth.