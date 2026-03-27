Who Is Brandin Podziemski’s Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Grace Nye

Brandin Podziemski largely stayed off the media radar, keeping his private life low-key. Through his first three seasons, everything fans knew about him unfolded on the court. But silence only lasts so long. The Golden State Warriors guard pulled back the curtain and revealed his girlfriend, Grace Nye, who is far from a stranger to the basketball world.

Who Is Brandin Podziemski’s girlfriend, Grace Nye?

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Grace Nye was born on August 14, 2002, in Traverse City, Michigan, to James Nye and LaQueena Douglas. She is formally known as Aashawnti Nye. Does it ring a bell?

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She shares a twin sister, Aaliyah Nye. Yes, the one who plays for the Las Vegas Aces. Also, the siblings include an elder sister, Aazhenii Nye. Sports surrounded the Nye sisters since childhood, with their father playing football during his time at Albion College, a Division III program in Michigan, and their mother playing basketball.

Grace moved to Michigan along with her twin to play for East Lansing High. Moreover, there was a point where all three siblings were on the court, turning their family chemistry into on-court rhythm. Speaking of her time, playing with her siblings, Grace said, “We’re all like sisters. Last names don’t mean anything to us. It’s like a family. We’re all together. We like playing with each other. It’s fun. Playing with sisters is even better.” Following that, Grace moved on to Alabama University for college to continue pursuing her dream.

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What is Grace Nye’s height and age?

As of March 2026, Aashawnti ‘Grace’ Nye is 23 years old. There is no publicly available data on Grace’s height, with neither her school nor her college listing it in their official records. At the same time, her twin, Aaliyah Nye, who played for the Illinois Fighting Illini (Around the same time Brandin Podziemski played for the Illini), recorded her height between 5’11 – 6. Moreover, she is a tribal citizen of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe), as mentioned on her twin sister’s University of Alabama personal information records.

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When did Brandin Podziemski meet Grace Nye?

As stated earlier, the NBA star Brandin Podziemski barely shared his personal details on the internet. So, there isn’t really a timeline on when these lovebirds caught the spark. It wasn’t official until Podz sent a cryptic message to his Instagram followers. He shared Grace Nye’s IG post on story along with a heart emoji. In the picture, BP can be seen sharing a quiet, intimate moment, as the two lean in close to each other.

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The couple seemed to be in an outdoor setting at night, with glowing lights in the background, giving a warm and candid feel. Well, with the emoji and the picture, the message is pretty straightforward. However, the relationship did not appear overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Nye (@ag.nye) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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A picture from November 2025 suggested that the connection had been developing earlier than many realized. Following an In-Season Tournament game at the Chase Center, Podz posed with the Nye sisters for a photo on the court. So, things have been brewing for quite some time.

What does Grace Nye do for a living?

Unlike her twin, Grace didn’t pursue a career in professional basketball; instead, she explored her artistic side. She describes herself as a ‘self-taught artist’. The 23-year-old applies paint to canvases and murals with her brushes. She manages an Instagram page where art lovers can commission her work. Recently, on her twin sister’s participation in the three-point challenge, Grace created a piece of artwork that bore an uncanny resemblance to 1980s artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Notably, Basquiat played an influential role in America’s Neo-Expressionism movement.

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Grace Nye’s Instagram

Grace has two IG handles, one dedicated to her artwork and another used for her personal posts. The latter is the one that Podziemski used to share it on his story.

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Personal account – @ag.nye

Art account – @ag.nyes.art

X – @AashawntiN

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She also has an X account, which hasn’t been updated since January 2024.

Brandin Podziemski revealed his relationship at a very crucial juncture of his career. A time when fans online have repeatedly targeted him for his performance and the team’s disappointing run amid injury woes. Even so, the understated look showed a glimpse of his personal life amid the challenging stretch on the court.