Who Is Brandon Ingram’s Girlfriend? All About Raptors Star’s Partner GloRilla

The NBA community is proving that Travis Kelce isn’t the only athlete inspiring songs. Klay Thompson has Megan Thee Stallion, Donovan Mitchell has Coco Jones, and now Brandon Ingram seems next in line for some catchy bars and romantic lyrics.

On Tuesday night, Ingram’s 25-point performance led the Toronto Raptors past the Brooklyn Nets 119-109, but the real highlight wasn’t on the scoreboard. A playful sideline handshake stole the spotlight, and if that viral clip is any indication, Ingram might be the next star in the NBA’s music-meets-romance storyline, featuring none other than your “Yeah Glo!” girl.

Who is Brandon Ingram dating?

Brandon Ingram, the Raptors forward, has found a new teammate off the court, the American rapper GloRilla. The rumor mill went into overdrive back in July 2025 after the pair were spotted heating Cabo at Balam nightclub during GloRilla’s 26th birthday. Video clips show her wrapping her arms around Ingram’s neck as they danced like nobody was watching.

Later, they left the club hand-in-hand around 3 a.m., and just like that, the internet lost it. Security tried to keep phones away, but let’s be real, a moment that cute isn’t hiding.

Of course, neither Ingram nor GloRilla has confirmed the romance publicly. Instead, they’ve given fans subtle hints on social media, and don’t mind the moves doing the talking. If you’re expecting him to post a grand declaration, think again. Ingram is the guy who keeps it low-key, letting the videos and the chemistry do all the storytelling. But he’s no stranger to headline-worthy flings, too.

In high school, he dated his sweetheart Tiffany, sparking a few double-takes thanks to their noticeable height gap. In 2018, exotic dancer Raelynn Inez made fans wonder what was really going on with her Instagram stories from his Lakers games.

Then in 2021, R&B singer Paloma Ford shared cozy snaps from All-Star weekend, showing that Ingram’s love life has always been just a little bit mysterious and a lot of fun to speculate about.

Who is Brandon Ingram’s girlfriend, GloRilla?

Born Gloria Hallelujah Woods on July 28, 1999, she grew up as the eighth of ten kids in a fiercely musical, deeply religious household. Her mom nudged her toward gospel rap, but after losing her singing voice at 16, GloRilla flipped the script and dove headfirst into hip-hop.

GloRilla’s cousin gave her the perfect moniker, a mashup of “glow” and “gorilla”, that captures her fearless energy and larger-than-life personality.

Growing up in North Memphis’ Frayser neighborhood, surrounded by the sounds of legends like Yo Gotti and Three 6 Mafia, GloRilla turned challenges into fuel for her music. She briefly dabbled in college but quickly realized the classroom wasn’t her stage. Instead, she took her Memphis roots and unapologetic style straight to the studio.

By 2022, GloRilla exploded onto the scene with her viral hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go), earning a Grammy nomination and signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Tracks like Tomorrow 2 with Cardi B and her 2024 debut album Glorious cemented her status as a Southern rap powerhouse.

Today, she lives in Atlanta, fresh off her Glorious Tour, blending bold lyrics and fierce energy that can light up any room or sideline where Brandon Ingram happens to be standing.

When did Brandon Ingram and GloRilla meet?

The exact moment Brandon Ingram and GloRilla first crossed paths is still a mystery, but their Cabo night in July clearly lit the spark. Since then, their story has quietly bubbled into the public eye, with fans piecing together clues from social media and sightings. The first big sign?

Ingram’s September birthday post celebrates his 28th trip around the sun. Among the scenic shots and party vibes, one cozy photo of him with GloRilla stood out, and her comment, three heart-eye emojis, was basically a wink, nudge, and handshake all rolled into one. The internet collectively lost it. They didn’t waste time making it official in public style.

At the Raptors’ season opener against the Hawks, GloRilla showed up in full support mode, sporting a sleek black top and a No. 3 iced-out chain matching Ingram’s jersey. The Raptors, clearly sensing a good luck charm, shared the moment on social media, and Ingram didn’t disappoint on the court, scoring 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

What does GloRilla do for a living?

As of October 2025, GloRilla’s net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born Gloria Woods, she began her career independently, releasing her first mixtape, Most Likely Up Next, in 2019, followed by the EP P Status in 2020. Her breakout moment came in 2022 with the viral hit F.N.F. (Let’s Go), produced with Hitkidd, which cemented her as a rising force in hip-hop.

Beyond her music, GloRilla has also made notable TV appearances. In 2023, she showed up on Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents and even brought her energy to VH1’s Wild ‘n Out, blending sketch comedy with battle rap improv.

Who are the parents of GloRilla?

GloRilla’s parents are Edwin C. Woods Sr. and a deeply religious mother, whose name remains private. Recently, she threw a lively celebration in Memphis to honor her father’s three-decade career at the post office, complete with speeches, laughter, and a sparkling white Jaguar as a gift, turning the milestone into a memorable family moment. Beyond this heartwarming scene, little else is known about her parents or personal life.

What is GloRilla’s Instagram?

A glance at GloRilla’s Instagram says it all: “Young, Wealthy & Ratchet 🔥 Ghetto Philosopher 🥇”, a punchy snapshot of her Memphis roots and fearless persona, followed by 7.1 million fans.