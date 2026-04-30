Who Is Brandon Ingram’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About GloRilla

Brandon Ingram’s personal life drew attention after he was linked with rapper GloRilla in 2025. The NBA forward and the Memphis-born artist quickly became a talked-about pair online. Their connection grew quietly before fans noticed courtside moments and shared posts.

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Who is Brandon Ingram’s girlfriend, GloRilla?

GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is a Grammy-nominated rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. She rose from local mixtapes to mainstream fame with viral hits and strong street appeal. Her breakout moment came with the song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which became a cultural anthem. She later followed it with charting tracks like “Tomorrow” and “Yeah Glo!” showing consistent growth. Her style mixes raw energy, humor, and Memphis hip-hop influence in a distinctive way. She often embraces a bold, unfiltered personality that connects strongly with younger audiences.

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But as for their story, it all started back in 2025. She was first publicly linked to Brandon Ingram at a birthday celebration in Mexico. Their relationship gained attention after photos they shared showed them spending time together.

She later appeared courtside supporting him during NBA games with quiet consistency. Despite her fame, she prefers to keep personal matters relatively private in interviews. She has publicly spoken about valuing peace and privacy in relationships. Her Instagram presence regularly features lifestyle moments and music promotion updates. She continues to build her career while balancing the rising public interest in her personal life.

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What is GloRilla’s profession?

GloRilla is a professional rapper and recording artist based in the United States. She earns her living mainly through music releases, streaming revenue, and live performances. Her concerts, festival appearances, and touring schedule contribute significantly to her income. She also earns through brand collaborations and promotional partnerships in entertainment and fashion. After viral success, she signed with a major record label that boosted her reach.

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Her music strongly blends hip-hop, club rap, and Southern street influences. She often releases songs that trend quickly on TikTok and streaming platforms. That digital success helps her maintain consistent chart performance and audience engagement. She also frequently appears in interviews, on award shows, and at music-related media events. Merchandise sales and touring add additional income alongside streaming royalties.

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Her growing influence has made her one of Memphis’s most recognized new-generation rappers. She continues to expand her brand beyond music into lifestyle visibility. Social media remains a major tool for audience connection and promotion. Her career reflects a fast rise built on viral hits and a strong identity. She balances fame with a grounded personality rooted in Memphis culture.

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How did Brandon Ingram and GloRilla meet?

Brandon Ingram and GloRilla reportedly met around a basketball game setting in 2024. Sources suggest they first interacted during an NBA game involving Memphis and New Orleans. Their first known friendly connection came through shared sports and entertainment circles.

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GloRilla later confirmed that the meeting took place during a Thanksgiving game in Memphis. She mentioned Ingram made the first move during that early encounter, casually. After that, they stayed in contact while continuing their busy careers separately. By mid-2025, they were spotted together in Mexico for her birthday trip.

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That moment sparked public attention after paparazzi and social media posts surfaced online. Photos showed them spending time together in a relaxed way, away from public pressure. They later appeared in more casual settings, including courtside NBA appearances.

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In September 2025, they became Instagram official through shared photos and posts. Their relationship grew quietly rather than through public announcements or interviews. Both maintained careers that involve constant travel and demanding schedules. Despite that, they continued showing support at games and events. Their connection appears to have been built over time, through familiarity and shared experiences.

Do GloRilla and Brandon Ingram have children?

As of now, GloRilla and Brandon Ingram do not have any children together. There are no public reports or announcements suggesting otherwise. Both are currently focused on their careers in music and professional basketball. Their relationship remains relatively new and still developing publicly.

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What are GloRilla’s social media handles?

GloRilla is active on Instagram under the handle @glorillapimp, where she has millions of followers. She also uses social platforms like X and TikTok for music promotion and updates. Her posts often include performance clips, lifestyle moments, and behind-the-scenes content. Social media plays a major role in her music visibility and fan engagement.