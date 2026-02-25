Who Is Breskvica? All About Serbia’s Pop Queen Linked to Luka Doncic

For years, Luka Doncic has dominated global headlines for his brilliance on the basketball court. However, the Los Angeles Lakers ace now finds himself trending for a different reason. Whispers suggest tension with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. Moreover, reports point toward Serbian singer Breskvica as the possible spark behind the unfolding drama.

Who is Breskvica And What is Her Real Name?

Breskvica, born Anđela Ignjatović on May 19, 2001, in Belgrade, Serbia, is a Serbian singer and influencer who blends pop, trap, urban, and folk sounds. Her stage name means little peach in Serbian. Moreover, she first gained traction on social media before stepping fully into music in 2019.

Her rise accelerated after competing on GreatVision Song Contest. She released early singles in 2019, including Koraci U Noci and Budi Tu. Furthermore, her collaboration with Voyage on C’est La Vie has surpassed 29 million YouTube views. By April 2022, she had over 180,000 monthly Spotify listeners and more than 850,000 Instagram followers. In November 2024, she unveiled her debut album, Turbo i folk.

In her personal life, she married Mihajlo Veruovic, known as Voyage, in June 2020. However, they separated a year later. Nevertheless, the two continue to collaborate professionally.

Why is Breskvica Called Serbia’s Pop Queen?

Breskvica carries the title of Serbia’s pop queen because her dominance in pop and trap music is impossible to ignore. Her commercial success speaks loudly. Moreover, chart-topping singles, massive streaming numbers, and high-profile stages have cemented her crown in the regional music scene.

In 2023, she led the Billboard Croatia Songs chart with Drift alongside Teodora Džehverović. Furthermore, Sava i Dunav crossed 80 million YouTube views. Hits like Život si moj and Loša fueled her rapid rise. Consequently, she earned the 2020 YouTube Star award at Serbia’s Music Awards.

Beyond numbers, her cultural pull stands strong. She headlined Belgrade Music Week in 2023 and finished runner-up in Serbia’s Eurovision 2024 selection with powerful public backing. Additionally, her debut album, Turbo i folk in 2024, and her 2025 Australia tour confirmed her global reach.

Why is Breskvica Linked to Luka Doncic?

Rumors claim Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, have lived apart for months. Consequently, online detectives connected his name to Breskvica, and the internet erupted.

Reports allege Doncic and Anamaria Goltes, parents of two daughters, have been apart for months. Moreover, sources suggest their relationship unraveled while she was pregnant with their second child.

During that period, Anamaria stayed in Slovenia and later gave birth there. Meanwhile, Doncic traveled home for the delivery, then returned to America, and they reportedly have not reunited since.

Furthermore, Anamaria shared 40 Instagram photos, yet Doncic appears in none. In addition, users claim he has not liked any of her posts for over a year.

At the same time, fans noticed Doncic actively liking posts of influencers and singers. Most notably, he frequently engaged with Breskvica’s content.

A viral analysis viewed by more than one million users within 24 hours highlighted his regular likes on Breskvica’s photos. Consequently, online users questioned the contrast in his activity.

Adding to the suspicion, neither Doncic nor Anamaria posted about Valentine’s Day. Moreover, he was absent from her decade summary post, which intensified doubts.

Leaked information suggests Doncic wants Gabriela, their older daughter, to live with him in Los Angeles. Therefore, many believe tensions are real, and Breskvica’s name became central to the narrative.

So now rumors are swirling around Luka Doncic. Surely the stars are yet to put out a statement about the same. Until then, mystery persists.