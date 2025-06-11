Who Is Brian Gregory’s Wife? Meet Suns Gm’s Family & Kids

After moving GM James Jones to a senior advisor role, the Phoenix Suns appointed Brian Gregory as their head coach. Brian brings years of experience after coaching some of America’s most talented athletes at the college level. But as he persevered in the college basketball scene, he had a safety net. And it wasn’t a trust fund or family business. It was a person who’s been in his corner through anything and everything – his wife, Yvette. Let’s dive deeper into her story and learn more about the Gregory family today.

Who is Brian Gregory’s wife? How long has he been married?

Yvette Gregory is the unsung hero behind Brian’s hustle. She’s the steady hand, the listening ear, and the biggest cheerleader in his corner. Brian met her when he was just 23 years old, and ever since, she’s been “the most wonderful woman in the world,” as Brian himself put it in a feature by The Oracle. They tied the knot on August 12—though the year remains their little secret—and they haven’t looked back since.

Their marriage isn’t about grand gestures or headline-grabbing moments. It’s about the everyday stuff: family dinners, late-night talks, and faithful support in every new chapter. When Brian made the leap from Georgia Tech to USF, Yvette and the girls packed up and moved without a second thought. That kind of commitment? It’s the backbone of Brian’s philosophy: “If we do things with a disciplined lifestyle, that’s not just in practice, that’s everywhere.” In the Gregory household, that discipline translates into love, laughter, and an unshakeable bond.

Brian Gregory Daughters: What do they do?

Brian and Yvette have two daughters: Isabella and Elyse. To call them accomplished would be an understatement; they’re strong, driven, and fiercely independent, each shaping a life that’s entirely their own. Ask Brian about them, and you’ll see his face light up with that unmistakable mix of pride and awe.

Isabella, or simply Bella to her friends, graduated from Notre Dame in May 2024. Brian couldn’t resist sharing the excitement on X: “Amazing five days in South Bend celebrating Bella’s graduation from Notre Dame. We did it all! Two commencements, Mass, parties, receptions, bars, brunch, and bands! It was a great time with great friends and family. Unforgettable memories. Go Irish!” The tweet was a window into a father’s joy, living each proud parent moment as if it were the first.

Then there’s Elyse, the younger sister who’s already making waves of her own. Back in August 2023, Brian announced her big decision with pride: “Welcome to DEACTOWN! 🎩 Elyse found the perfect place for her at Wake Forest, and we couldn’t be prouder or more excited for the next 4 years.” And just like that, his timeline lit up with the promise of a new adventure for Elyse.

Through every transition, college moves, career switches, and life’s ups and downs, Yvette has been the quiet force holding it all together for Brian and their girls. She’s there, not just watching from the sidelines, but right in the thick of it, organizing, planning, and making sure that when life throws curveballs, the Gregory family ducks, weaves, and comes out stronger on the other side. Ultimately, what makes this couple tick isn’t fancy titles or big wins. It’s the bedrock of trust they’ve built since the day they said, “I do.”

As Brian steps into yet another high-stakes chapter with the Phoenix Suns, it’s Yvette and their daughters who remain his steady ground, the quiet strength behind every new milestone he builds.