Who Is Bronny James’ Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Parker Whitfield

Bronny James may be carving out his own path in the NBA alongside his legendary father, but off the court, another connection has quietly captured attention. His relationship with Parker Whitfield isn’t just a typical young celebrity romance. It’s a meeting of two very different legacies, blending basketball royalty with deep Hollywood roots.

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Whitfield, a student at Spelman College, shares more than just a personal bond with the Lakers guard. The two first crossed paths during their high school years, but what sets her apart is her background. As the daughter of actors Dondré Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, she brings her own spotlight to the relationship, one shaped by years of influence in the entertainment industry rather than hardwood fame.

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Who Is Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?

Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, seamlessly bridges Hollywood heritage and college life. Born on September 2, 2004, the 21-year-old’s full name is Parker Richardson Whitfield. She currently attends Spelman College, a prestigious historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta. Parker and Bronny first crossed paths at Sierra Canyon School, where they studied together, and have been romantically linked since August 2024.

While Bronny made his mark on the basketball court in high school, Parker pursued her passion for softball.

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What is Parker Whitfield’s height and age?

Whitfield celebrated her 21st birthday on September 2, 2025. Bronny shared a heartfelt tribute to her girlfriend on her birthday. “Happy bday to my everything,” Bronny captioned an Instagram Stories post. In the photo, Whitfield was seen blowing out candles on her birthday cake with Bronny beside her. According to Wealthy Spy, she stands 5ft 4in tall.

However, there’s no credible source about her religion and faith.

When did Parker Whitfield meet Bronny James?

Bronny and Whitfield went to the same school, Sierra Canyon, where they met and started dating, reportedly in 2024. They were first spotted together in August 2024, when they attended the Paris Olympics.

Bronny was with his girlfriend on the stands supporting his father, LeBron James, and Team USA as they faced Serbia.

A few months later, Whitfield publicly announced her relationship with Bronny on Instagram when she posted a tribute on National Boyfriend Day. “Bf day! i love you! @bronny,” she wrote at the time.

Who are Parker Whitfield’s Parents?

Whitfield is the daughter of successful television and Hollywood stars Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Both her parents are well-known celebrities, so she comes from a creative household. Despite the glitz and glamor of being a celebrity kid, Whitfield has maintained a great deal of secrecy about her childhood.

Despite her wealthy background, her parents ensured a balance in her formative years to support her development as a kid. Overall, she is extremely close to her parents, especially her mother. Also, despite coming from a celebrity family, she has maintained a decent level of privacy from the limelight.

Coming to her parents’ notable works, her mother, Salli, is a notable name in Hollywood, having started working very early and is known for her adaptability across different roles.

Salli is most renowned for her performance as Dr. Allison Blake in Eureka. She later shifted direction and also gained recognition in that field. Meanwhile, her father, Dondre, is a reputed face on television. Dondré’s roles on All My Children and The Cosby Show have earned him the most plaudits.

What does Parker Whitfield do for a living?

Parker Whitfield is in her junior year at Spelman College, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. She is majoring in elementary education and related fields, which suggests she is preparing for a future career in teaching or school leadership. However, she is still in training rather than established in a professional role.

Parker Whitfield’s Instagram

Parker Whitfield’s Instagram account is @parker.whitfield, and she has around 440k followers and is pretty active on the app, posting family updates, photos with Bronny James, and outings. She looks like a fashion enthusiast from her social media, with a strong focus on lifestyle content.