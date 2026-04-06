Who Is Cason Wallace’s Girlfriend? Everything you need to know about Kiki Rice

Entering his third year in the OKC Thunder uniform, Cason Wallace has begun carving out a bigger role as a dependable two-way guard, also increasingly finding minutes as a starter. As his presence on the court continues to grow, attention to his life off the court has followed. And it naturally extended to his girlfriend, Kiki Rice, who recently captured national headlines with her March Madness success.

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Who is Cason Wallace’s girlfriend, Kiki Rice?

Born January 14, 2004, in the Bay Area, Kira Carroll “Kiki” Rice spent her early days in West Coast before her family moved to Washington, D.C., where she grew up. Despite growing up in the capital, many observers noticed a calm California demeanor. From an early age, she played multiple sports before ultimately committing to basketball after high school.

Rice went to Sidwell Friends High School, a prestigious institution known for educating high-profile students, including former US President Barack Obama’s kids. Before signing up for UCLA in 2022, she had a decorated high school resume. She won a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and later earned the Naismith Player of the Year award and the Gatorade Player of the Year, establishing herself as one of the top recruits in the 2022 class.

Speaking of her influence, Kiki’s high school coach, Tamika Dudley, said, “She laid the foundation for the quality of the kids and people we want in our program.” The early foundation carried into her UCLA stint in LA, helping the women’s program to win its first-ever national championship.

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What is Kiki Rice’s height and age?

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Born in January 2004, Rice is 22 years old. Standing tall at 5 ’11, she has the ideal size and strength for a modern-day guard capable of creating impact on both ends of the court. A standout for the UCLA Bruins, Rice earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors and a unanimous All-Big Ten First Team selection, averaging 15.3 ppg and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% before entering March Madness.

She has built such a strong reputation in California that multiple mock drafts have predicted she will be picked 5th overall in the WNBA.

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How did Cason Wallace and Kiki Rice meet?

The relationship between Cason Wallace and Kiki Rice largely remained under wraps until Rice broke it to the world two days after Wallace won his first NBA title with the Thunder. In an interview with the Instagram page Wag Talk, Rice revealed that she was dating an NBA player without naming the player.

However, while describing her boyfriend, she revealed that he was a two-way guard who defends the opponent’s best perimeter player, played for the University of Kentucky, and recently completed his postseason run with the Thunder. This was enough to decode that she had been referring to Wallace the whole time.

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However, their connection stretches back further than their public reveal. They crossed paths at the NBA’s junior programs, with Rice noting that they had known each other since 8th grade.

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Over time, their friendship evolved into a relationship. Wallace, speaking of Rice’s basketball circle, said, “I’ve been around a lot of them because we’re all the same age. It’s fun seeing them do their thing, win, and have fun out there on the court.”

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What does Kiki Rice do?

Kiki built an amazing resume at UCLA as a two-way guard over four years, averaging 13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.2 apg, and 1.4 steals per game. Importantly, as mentioned earlier, she played a crucial role in helping the UCLA women’s team win its first-ever National Championship, further cementing her status as one of the most impactful prospects in collegiate basketball.

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Looking ahead, Rice is widely expected to enter the upcoming WNBA draft, where several teams are likely to show interest. Draft projections suggest teams like the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever will add her to their rosters.

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The Chicago Sky can view her as a reinforcement until veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot recovers from her ACL injury. Meanwhile, the Indiana team could use Rice’s help to strengthen its backcourt alongside Caitlin Clark.

If selected early, Rice could sign a four-year rookie deal that would be roughly $350,000, matching the WNBA’s standard rookie contract. Notably, she became the first NIL athlete to sign with the Jordan Brand.

What is Kiki Rice’s Instagram account?

Like many modern athletes, Kiki Rice also maintains active social media handles, where she updates and gives glimpses of her life both on and off the court.

With Cason Wallace climbing his NBA ladder and Kiki Rice entering the professional realm after her collegiate success, fans have already spotted the couple multiple times together at courtside. As Wallace establishes himself in the NBA and Rice prepares to launch her own pro career, they are poised to become one of basketball’s next power couples.