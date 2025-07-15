Who Is Cassidy Hubbarth? All About Her Background, Career, and Media Journey

Cassidy Hubbarth’s story starts in Evanston, Illinois—where she wasn’t just raised but also rooted. Born on September 19, 1984, she grew up in a proudly diverse household: her mom is Filipino, and her dad has German and Irish roots. She was a proud three-sport athlete at Evanston Township High School and played on the school’s state championship soccer team. That early exposure to sports wasn’t just a hobby; it shaped the direction of her life.

But even with all that athleticism, she had her eyes on something bigger: storytelling. After high school, Cassidy first enrolled at the University of Illinois before transferring to the prestigious Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. There, she locked in her path—broadcast journalism. It wasn’t just a degree; it was the foundation for everything she would become in sports media.

How did Cassidy Hubbarth’s broadcasting career begin?

Cassidy’s first professional steps weren’t flashy, but they were strategic. She kicked things off in Chicago, working as a traffic reporter and producer for NBC 5 (WMAQ), and as a producer and host at Intersport, a sports production company. From there, she started carving out her place in sports media with stops at Comcast SportsNet Chicago, Big Ten Network, and Fox Sports South. That last gig even earned her a Southeast Emmy for her work on SEC Gridiron Live.

She never stopped chasing stories, never stopped pushing the envelope. “I rode this digital wave, because not only do I have a passion for sports, but a passion for learning how the media landscape is changing,” she once said. Cassidy was an early adopter of sports coverage across platforms—creating content for mobile phones before it was cool and using social media when it was still uncharted territory. “I rode this digital wave, because not only do I have a passion for sports, but a passion for learning how the media landscape is changing,” Hubbarth said. “That’s how I stood out.” Those years gave her the chops to land where she always wanted to be: ESPN.

What is Cassidy Hubbarth best known for at ESPN and beyond?

Cassidy joined ESPN in 2010, and at first, she was working behind the scenes and hosting digital segments for NBA, college football, and college basketball. But it didn’t take long for her to rise. By 2013, she was hosting NBA Tonight and NBA Coast to Coast. She became a regular face on SportsCenter, First Take, Get Up, NBA Today, and NBA Countdown. She hosted digital shows like Buckets on Twitter and SportsCenter on SnapChat and co-hosted The Hoop Collective podcast with Ramona Shelburne and Chiney Ogwumike.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN reporter Cassidy Hubbarth (right) interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Her biggest recognition came courtside. Cassidy became one of the NBA’s most trusted sideline reporters, covering everything from regular-season games to playoff drama, and even reporting inside the 2020 NBA Bubble. She said, “The NBA is just in my blood… being spoiled to watch six championships, and the greatest player to ever play on my hometown team laid the foundation for my love for the NBA.” Her journey wasn’t easy. From preparing 20 different stories per game to navigating double-dutch timing with analysts during live coverage, she mastered every inch of her craft.

What has Cassidy Hubbarth done after leaving ESPN?

April 16, 2025, marked the end of an era. Cassidy said goodbye to ESPN during the Eastern Conference play-in game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat after 15 years. Mike Breen called her “kind and caring,” Doris Burke said she was “a star among stars,” and Richard Jefferson praised her as “an unbelievable friend” and “ultimate teammate.” Holding back tears, Cassidy responded on-air: “I love you guys. ESPN has allowed me to grow, nurtured my career in so many beautiful ways… from 2010 and NBA Tonight to being with the A team here tonight.”

But this goodbye wasn’t the end—it was a leap. According to The Athletic, Hubbarth is now the No. 1 NBA sideline reporter for Amazon Prime Video, working alongside Ian Eagle as part of the platform’s new NBA package. She’s not just switching networks—she’s helping lead a brand-new chapter in how fans experience basketball on streaming platforms. And honestly, if there’s anyone built for this next era, it’s her.

Cassidy Hubbarth’s personal life?

Cassidy Hubbarth has always kept her personal life separate from her professional spotlight—and it’s honestly one of the most refreshing things about her. In 2015, she casually confirmed she was married via a tweet—no big reveal, no name, no press. Then in 2018, she posted that she had just given birth to a daughter, after keeping the pregnancy completely private.

“I hid my pregnancy because I thought people cared. And no one cared,” she admitted. It wasn’t sad—it was real. She also said, “It only made it more stressful… It was just something that I could control when the most uncontrollable thing was about to happen.” Since becoming a mom, she’s spoken openly about the chaos of balancing motherhood with her demanding career. “It is also an empowering feeling, because I am still operating at a high level in both places,” she shared.

Her husband? Still a mystery. No name, no face, no details. But she once said, “My husband and I have been together for a long time,” hinting that their relationship predates her ESPN success. What we do know is that Cassidy is fiercely private, deeply proud of her Filipino heritage, and passionate about pushing for more representation in sports media. As she once said, “I embrace being different and making sure there is representation.” And if her journey says anything, it’s that you can be excellent, visible, and still hold a part of your world just for yourself.