Who Is Chris Paul’s Son Chris Paul Jr? Everything to Know About Spurs Star’s Bloodline

When discussing his NBA future and presence in his 21st season, Chris Paul cited his children as a reason for why he might finally decide to hang up his Jordan CP3s. “My son just turned 16, my daughter is 12. The past six seasons I’ve lived without them… I don’t think I want to play for a while. I’m being honest with you, I want to be Dad”. After all, what is the point of having it all if Paul does not have the time to spend with his loved ones? Yet, even if he cannot spare too much of it, Paul’s bond with his son has never been doubted.

From praising him on social media to participating in a challenge at the free-throw line, the NBA star continued creating some worthwhile memories from time to time. They recently added another memory to their think tanks by sitting side-by-side during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

But while we all know Chris Paul well by now, many people may not know much about his son. Therefore, without any further ado, let us change that.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Chris Paul’s son, Chris Paul Jr.? What does he do?

Christopher Emmanuel Paul Jr. was born to the NBA player and his wife, Jada Crawley, on May 25th, 2009.

Chris Paul II gained attention in the public spotlight from quite an early age. Similarly to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the now 12x NBA All-Star would often bring his son with him during press conferences. One of the most adorable moments took place back in 2012, when Chris Paul asked Jr, who was sitting on his lap, to imitate Blake Griffin. The 2-year-old little guy made the ‘Blake Face’ twice by making a stern expression. The action certainly brought out a laugh from the media members.

A long time has passed since then. Now, at 16 years of age, the boy who earlier made faces at the podium is looking to follow in his father’s footsteps. While he still has time before he goes off to college, the young star has been making an impression on his high school basketball team. Paul Sr has been a guiding hand in this journey.

Chris Paul Jr grew up playing not only basketball but also baseball and soccer. Eventually, he became focused solely on basketball when he was in the 6th grade. Due to his school being in California, he does not get to spend too much time with his father, who is currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs. In the young star’s own words, “I get to see him in the summers and don’t take that time for granted.”

Even when Chris Paul Jr. was 11, his father took a role in training him up in honing basketball skills. During an interview with People back in 2020, he stated, “My son loves the game. He loves it. He can tell you everything about any player, about any team. And another thing that this quarantine has given me the ability to do is, I’ve never had an opportunity to train him myself”.

Getting an early interest in basketball meant that he would eventually learn to appreciate the other things that came with loving the sport, too. Back in June 2022, Chris Paul threw his son a ‘Sneaker-Themed Birthday Party’. Dressed in a bright red blazer and matching trousers, with a white T-shirt underneath, Chris Paul Jr. was the epitome of stylish and classy. To highlight the ‘sneaker’ part in the ‘sneaker party’, the man of the hour had on a pair of brand-new white sneakers that resembled the Air Jordan 6. Chris Paul himself seemed to have donned a pair of black and gray Air Jordan 1s for the party.

What is Chris Paul Jr’s height?

According to Chris Paul Jr’s player profile on 247 Sports, he is 5-foot-11 tall and weighs 145 pounds. When compared to his father, that seems like a good number. After all, according to Britannica, Chris Paul was only a little over 5 feet (1.5 metres) tall as a freshman in high school. Fortunately, by the time he went off to play college basketball at Wake Forest University, he was 6 feet (1.8 metres) tall. Chris Paul Jr. still hasn’t stopped growing and might even surpass his father when his time to go to university comes.

Which high school does Chris Paul Jr. go to?

By April 2025, Chris Paul Jr. was a 6-foot freshman point guard for Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California. The young star has to reportedly fly across the country just to play for his father’s CP3 AAU teams, which were founded in 2006. He has certainly found his footing in the Vikings, as the young star recently helped the team set a 19-10 overall record and a third-place finish in the Gold Coast Conference. Former Charlotte 49ers basketball standout Dejuan Harris, who had earlier coached Chris Paul himself for 5 years, was now responsible for his eldest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Honestly, the biggest thing for him is in not trying to follow his father’s footsteps and create his own journey,” said Harris when discussing the younger star. “I think a lot of kids hurt themselves when they try to live up to certain things that people put on them”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If this goes on, then who knows? We might really have a basketball legend coming our way in the NBA.