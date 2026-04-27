Who Is CJ McCollum’s Wife? Everything To Know About Elise Esposito

CJ McCollum built his NBA career on the art of the unexpected. The mid-range pull-up no one saw coming, the quiet confidence that outlasted every doubt. But the most telling thing about a man isn’t how he plays under pressure. It’s who he chooses to stand beside when the cameras turn off. For CJ, that person has always been his wife, Elise Esposito.

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Who is CJ McCollum’s wife, Elise Esposito?

CJ McCollum’s wife, Elise Esposito, is much more than just an NBA partner. She’s an accomplished professional with a strong academic and personal background. Elise is a doctor of dental surgery (DDS) who attended top institutions, including Columbia University’s College of Dental Medicine, and has worked in clinical practice.

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She first met McCollum while both were students at Lehigh University, and their relationship grew steadily over the years before they tied the knot in 2020. Their wedding, featured in Vogue, reflected her elegant yet grounded personality, as she opted for an intimate ceremony over a large celebration.

Despite being married to a high-profile athlete, Elise tends to keep a relatively low public profile. She is known for being supportive, thoughtful, and deeply involved in her husband’s journey, while also maintaining her own independent career and identity.

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What is Elise Esposito’s profession?

Elise Esposito, the wife of CJ McCollum, has built an impressive career in dentistry. She is a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS), a profession she pursued with years of dedication and academic rigor. After completing her undergraduate and master’s degrees, Elise found her true calling in dental medicine and went on to study at the prestigious Columbia University College of Dental Medicine.

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Her journey didn’t start there. Elise spent over a decade working as a dental assistant, gaining hands-on experience under her father, who is also an established dentist. This early exposure helped her build a strong foundation before advancing to earn her doctorate.

Today, Elise is a qualified dentist who balances her professional life with family responsibilities. While she keeps a relatively low public profile, her career reflects a clear commitment to healthcare and personal growth, making her much more than just an NBA spouse.

How did CJ McCollum and Elise Esposito meet?

CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise Esposito, share a classic college love story that began long before NBA fame entered the picture. The couple first met while attending Lehigh University, where both were students pursuing their respective degrees.

At the time, CJ was making a name for himself on the basketball court, while Elise was focused on her studies in behavioral science. Being in the same university environment allowed them to naturally cross paths, get to know each other, and build a connection that steadily grew over time.

While some reports suggest they began dating around 2012, this exact year isn’t consistently confirmed across primary sources. What is clear, however, is that their relationship started during their college years and evolved into a long-term partnership spanning nearly a decade.

From classmates to life partners, their journey reflects a steady, grounded romance that culminated in their marriage in 2020, proving their bond was built well before the spotlight.

Do Elise Esposito and CJ McCollum have children?

Yes, CJ McCollum and his wife, Elise Esposito, are parents. The couple has two children together: a son, Jacobi James McCollum, born on January 10, 2022, and a daughter, Margaux, born later. Their journey into parenthood came a little over a year after their 2020 wedding, marking a new and meaningful chapter in their relationship.

While both CJ and Elise tend to keep their personal lives relatively private, the arrival of their son and, later, a daughter has been a significant milestone, often mentioned as part of McCollum’s life off the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elise McCollum, D.D.S. (@elisespo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Becoming parents has added another layer to their grounded, long-term relationship, which began in their college days. Despite the demands of an NBA career, CJ has spoken about balancing professional responsibilities with family life, underscoring the importance of his role as a father alongside basketball.

Overall, Elise and CJ have embraced parenthood quietly but wholeheartedly, focusing on raising their son while maintaining their respective careers and commitments.

What are Elise Esposito’s social media handles?

Elise Esposito maintains a relatively private digital presence compared to many NBA spouses, but she is active on at least one social media platform. Her primary and most recognizable account is Instagram, where she goes by the handle @elisespo.

On Instagram, Elise is often listed as “Elise McCollum, D.D.S.,” reflecting her professional identity as a dentist. While her account is sometimes set to private, she has built a modest following and uses the platform to share glimpses of her personal life, including family moments, special occasions, and support for her husband’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elise McCollum, D.D.S. (@elisespo) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Unlike many public figures connected to professional athletes, Elise does not appear to be highly active on platforms like Twitter or TikTok, and no widely verified accounts on those platforms are consistently linked to her. This aligns with her overall low-profile lifestyle, where she prioritizes her career, family, and privacy over maintaining a strong public social media presence.