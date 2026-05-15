Who Is Cooper Flagg Dating? Meet His Girlfriend Arianna Roberson

Love is very much in the air for Cooper Flagg. The young star enjoyed a dream rookie season, winning one of the closest Rookie of the Year races in recent memory against Kon Knueppel. His debut campaign showcased the immense potential many believe could turn him into the NBA’s next superstar. In the process, history seemed destined to find him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As it turns out, the Mavericks sensation is doing equally well off the court. He recently revealed his relationship to the public, and everything about it spells a Blue Devil love story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Cooper Flagg dating in 2026?

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is dating Arianna Roberson.

Who is Arianna Roberson? Meet Cooper Flagg’s girlfriend

Arianna Roberson was born on January 2, 2006, in San Antonio. Her parents, John and Lisa Roberson, both had an athletic past. Her father was an All-American basketball player who played overseas, while Lisa Roberson played volleyball. She also has six older siblings, most of whom have gravitated towards sports. Andre Roberson, her elder brother, had a seven-year NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari (@arianna.roberson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Roberson also plays basketball, first rising to prominence playing for Clark High School in San Antonio. She garnered several accolades, including making the McDonald’s All-American roster. She joined Duke University last season as a five-star recruit. Roberson redshirted her freshman season due to an injury.

What does Arianna Roberson do for a living?

At 20 years old, Arianna Roberson just wrapped up her 2025-26 season for the Blue Devils. She posted 8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game over 33 contests. The 6’4” center is regarded highly for her work on the glass and as a shot blocker. Aside from being a Blue Devil, Roberson already has a vast presence on the international stage.

Roberson has represented Team USA on several occasions. In 2024, she participated and bagged gold in both the FIBA U18 AmeriCup and FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup. She suffered a knee injury during these tournaments, which resulted in her being sidelined for her entire freshman season with Duke.

How did Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson meet?

There aren’t any public details about how the couple first met. They were both on the Duke campus during the 2024-25 season. While Roberson didn’t play, Cooper Flagg was the college’s biggest star, winning Naismith Player of the Year honors. There aren’t any reported incidents or stories from the time to suggest they were in a relationship.

The first rumblings started when Roberson and Flagg were seen watching the Duke vs. Syracuse game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. From the outside, it was just Flagg attending a highly anticipated collegiate game. But fans quickly had their suspicions. Those only grew when Arianna Roberson sat with the Flagg family during his Rookie of the Year press conference in April.

Is Cooper Flagg’s girlfriend, Arianna Roberson, active on social media?

Arianna Roberson is quite active on social media. Primarily, she uses Instagram and TikTok. Roberson has 14.4k followers on her Instagram profile, where she posts either highlights from her season with Duke or regular lifestyle images. Her TikTok is the same, featuring either dances or in-season moments with Duke. Her latest post was a video with Cooper Flagg during their vacation together, hard-launching their relationship.