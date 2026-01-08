Who is Corey Kispert’s Wife? Meet Hawks Star’s Life Partner, Jenn Wirth

American sharp-shooting forward Corey Kispert is in the news because the 27-year-old just got traded to the Atlanta Hawks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Trae Young. Hence, Hawks fans must be wondering who he is and his whereabouts; so, here’s more about his wife, Jenn Wirth.

Kispert, who was drafted as the no. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards is a former Gonzaga product, and it is in college that he met his better half. Jenn Wirth was also a basketball player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The duo dated for years before tying the knot in San Clemente, California, in July 2023. They are a true example of the game bringing people closer for life.

What does Jenn Wirth do? All to know about her education and profession

Jenn Wirth is a well-known name in the collegiate basketball circuit because she played as many as 117 games for Gonzaga, out of which she made 60 starts, scoring 1051 points and 169 assists, as per her college profile. She and her identical twin sister LeeAnne declared for the 2021 WNBA Draft, but unfortunately, neither of them got picked.

Currently, Jenn and LeeAnne own a wellness business – Wirth Twins Wellness.

Jenn was a standout player for Gonzaga during her collegiate years from 2017 to 2021. The twins always wanted to pursue pro basketball, but things didn’t work out, so they turned to social media.

“To be honest, we never sought out social media. We had always planned to try to play basketball professionally overseas,” the Wirths told in an interview with NewsWires.

It all started during COVID, when they posted fun basketball videos. After seeing the traction and the popularity, they focused on wellness content.

Even their father, Alan Wirth, played baseball for the Oakland Athletics.

Both the sisters are significant names in Gonzaga Basketball as they played a big role in helping the team win two WCC titles in their four-year tenure, with Jenn also bagging the WCC Player of the Year award in 2021.

How did Corey Kispert and Jenn Wirth meet?

Corey Kispert and Jenn Wirth met in college they were representing the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Their love story was fueled by their love for basketball. On their third anniversary, the couple celebrated with a love & basketball-inspired video where Kispert was seen helping Wirth with a dunk in an outdoor court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Wirth Kispert (@jennkispert)

After a long courtship, Kispert and Wirth got married on July 7, 2023, in California. It was an intimate setup where only 150 guests were invited. The nuptials organized a thoughtful get-together at a local coffee shop so that the guests could hang out with the couple ahead of the big ceremony.

“Our wedding is just the beginning of the rest of our lives together in marriage,” Wirth told PEOPLE exclusively. “Marrying Corey is a long-awaited answered prayer.”

What is Jenn Wirth’s Instagram account?

Jenn Wirth is extremely active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she posts content around wellness. Her business with her twin sister, LeeAnne, is also based on that. Her personal Instagram ID is @jennkispert, and as of January 2026, she has 15k followers.

She runs another Instagram account, @wirthtwins, with her sister, which has a larger following of 158,000. They are famous for their wellness and fashion content on social media.