Who Is De’Aaron Fox’s Wife? Everything To Know About Reece Fox

Behind every fast break and headline moment, there’s often a story that doesn’t make the scoreboard, but it’s just as compelling. De’Aaron Fox’s wife isn’t just a familiar name on the sidelines; she’s a former elite athlete, a behind-the-scenes basketball mind, and someone who’s built her own identity long before the spotlight followed.

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From competitive beginnings to navigating life alongside an NBA star, her journey is layered with ambition, resilience, and a deep connection to the game. But how much do you really know about her story beyond the surface? Let’s take a closer look.

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Who is De’Aaron Fox’s wife, Recee Fox?

De’Aaron Fox is a former elite athlete with a deep-rooted basketball pedigree. Born Recee’ Adrianna Caldwell on September 9, 1996, in California, she grew up in a basketball-driven environment, heavily influenced by her father, a coach.

Recee made her mark early, earning McDonald’s All-American honors in 2014 and winning gold medals with USA Basketball at the U-16 and U-18 levels. She played college basketball at UCLA, Texas Tech, Golden Bears, and UC Berkeley, showcasing her versatility as a guard.

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Beyond playing, she built a career behind the scenes, working with NBA organizations such as the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. Today, she’s known for balancing family life, her sports expertise, and her support for Fox, while remaining a strong voice in the basketball world.

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What is Recee Fox’s profession?

Recee Fox’s profession is deeply rooted in basketball, but her career goes beyond just playing the game. She is best known as a former collegiate basketball player who competed for top programs such as UCLA, Texas Tech, and the University of California, Berkeley.

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After her playing days, Recee smoothly transitioned into the professional side of the sport. She has worked behind the scenes in the NBA, gaining experience in player development and team operations. Notably, she held roles with organizations such as the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, where she served as an intern and a front-office staff member.

In addition, she has worked as a video coordinator for a college basketball program, demonstrating a strong understanding of game strategy and analysis.

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Overall, Recee Fox earns a living through basketball-related roles, combining her experience as a former athlete with professional work in coaching, operations, and player development, making her a well-rounded figure in the sport.

How did De’Aaron Fox and Recee Fox meet?

De’Aaron Fox and Recee Fox have kept the early details of their relationship relatively private, so there is no officially confirmed account of exactly how or where they first met. However, multiple reports make clear that their bond developed over time through their shared background in elite basketball.

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Both were standout athletes in their own right, Fox rising through college basketball before entering the NBA, and Recee building a strong résumé as a McDonald’s All-American and collegiate player across multiple programs. Their similar career paths and competitive mindset likely played a key role in bringing them together.

By the late 2010s, the couple had made their relationship public, frequently appearing together on social media and at events. Over the years, their connection strengthened, leading to Fox’s proposal in 2022 and their wedding in August 2022.

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Do Recee Fox and De’Aaron Fox have children?

Yes, De’Aaron Fox and Recee Fox are proud parents, and their family has been growing steadily over the past few years.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Reign Fox, in February 2023. This marked a special milestone in their relationship, coming just months after their wedding in August 2022.

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Since then, their family has expanded even further. According to recent reports, they now have two children together, a son and a daughter. Some sources also note that their daughter was born in 2024, making them a young, growing family balancing basketball and parenthood.

Despite their public profiles, Fox and Recee tend to keep their children’s lives relatively private, only occasionally sharing glimpses on social media. Still, it’s clear that family plays a central role in their lives, with both embracing parenthood alongside their basketball journeys.

What are Recee Fox’s Social Media Handles?

Recee Fox keeps a relatively low but active presence on social media, mainly connecting with fans through Instagram and Twitter (now X).

Her Instagram handle is @recee_caldwell, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, family moments, and basketball-related content. Meanwhile, she is also reported to have a Twitter/X account under @Cee_Caldwell, though she appears less active there.

Compared to many public figures, Recee maintains a more private digital footprint, choosing to post selectively rather than constantly. Still, her social media offers fans an authentic look into her life beyond basketball, especially her journey as a wife, mother, and former athlete.