Who Is Derrick White’s Wife? Everything to Know About Hannah Schneider

Hannah Schneider has been part of Derrick White‘s story long before the NBA was. The two met as college students at UCCS in Colorado, and she’s been by his side through the draft, the trades, and an NBA championship. She keeps a low profile by choice, so here’s what we know about her.

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Who is Derrick White’s wife, Hannah Schneider?

Derrick White’s wife, Hannah Schneider, has largely stayed out of the spotlight, but her story is closely tied to White’s journey from under-the-radar prospect to NBA champion. The two met during their college years at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, where their relationship quietly grew alongside his rising basketball career.

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Hannah comes from a supportive, family-oriented background and has been a steady presence in White’s life through his early struggles and eventual success in the NBA. While she keeps a low public profile and is not heavily involved in the media or the professional limelight, she’s often seen supporting White during major milestones, including his time with the Boston Celtics.

The couple got married in 2021 and later welcomed a child, marking a new chapter in their lives. Though not a public figure in the traditional sense, Hannah plays a key role behind the scenes, grounded, private, and deeply connected to White’s personal and professional journey.

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What is Hannah Schneider’s profession?

Hannah Schneider keeps her professional life largely private, and there is no widely confirmed public information detailing her exact occupation. Unlike many partners of high-profile athletes, she has chosen to stay away from the media spotlight, maintaining a low-key and personal lifestyle.

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What is clear, however, is her consistent role as a strong support system for Derrick White throughout his basketball journey. From his early college days at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs to his rise in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Hannah has been a steady presence behind the scenes.

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While her exact career path isn’t publicly documented, some reports suggest she may have pursued interests outside the public domain, possibly in a conventional profession, such as a receptionist. Regardless of her job title, her role in managing family life and supporting White’s demanding career stands out as a central part of her day-to-day work.

How did Derrick White and Hannah Schneider meet?

Derrick White and Hannah Schneider first crossed paths at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, where their story quietly began long before the NBA spotlight. Both were part of the same college community, and their connection developed naturally through shared circles and campus life.

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While the exact date of their first meeting hasn’t been publicly documented, their relationship is known to have begun in the mid-2010s, during White’s college basketball years at UCCS. As he worked to prove himself on the court, Hannah was right there, and the two gradually built a strong bond.

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What makes their story stand out is its simplicity, no viral moment or headline-grabbing beginning, just a steady relationship that grew alongside White’s journey from a lesser-known college athlete to an NBA player. Their early connection laid the foundation for a long-term partnership that culminated in their marriage in 2021.

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Do Hannah Schneider and Derrick White have children?

Yes, Hannah Schneider and Derrick White are proud parents of two children, and family plays a central role in their lives.

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The couple shares two sons, Hendrix James White and Daxton White. Their first child, Hendrix, was born on May 19, 2022, marking a major milestone as White balanced the intense NBA playoff schedule with fatherhood. About 18 months later, they welcomed their second son, Daxton, on November 3, 2023, expanding their growing family.

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Their journey into parenthood has been closely tied to White’s basketball career. Despite the demands of playing for the Boston Celtics, he has often spoken about the importance of being present for his children, even if it means relying on calls and videos while traveling.

At its core, their story reflects a grounded family life, one in which Hannah plays a key role in raising their sons while supporting White through the highs and lows of professional basketball.

What are Hannah Schneider’s social media handles?

Hannah Schneider keeps her social media presence extremely private, unlike many partners of high-profile athletes. The only publicly known handle linked to her is her Instagram account, reported to be @thehannahleewhite. However, the account is set to private, meaning her posts, followers, and activity aren’t visible to the public.

There is no verified information that she is active on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook. This low-key approach aligns with her overall lifestyle, as she prefers staying out of the spotlight despite being married to Derrick White.