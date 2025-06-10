Who Is Don Nelson’s Wife? Ex-NBA Coach’s Relationship History, Kids & Other Details Revealed

One of the greatest things about annual inductions is the increased attention to those who have already left the court. If you haven’t already, you’re about to see a lot more articles and columns about Don Nelson. Why? You might ask. That’s because after declining several opportunities to attend the NBA Finals, the legendary head coach’s peers found a way to make him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Nelson is a Basketball Hall-of-Famer and a three-time coach of the year. However, on Sunday, he added another accolade to his name.

The former Dallas Mavericks head coach was presented the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association. While it was great seeing the veteran accept the prestigious award, it also served as a reminder about Nellie’s Hawaiian life. The 85-year-old has been living in Maui ever since he decided to bid farewell to the hardwood. It’s safe to say that he’s enjoying every bit of it and rightly so. Nelson revolutionized the game of basketball in the 80s and 90s. He went through several highs and lows.

However, he never gave up because of the constant support of his lovely wife, Joy Wolfgram, who’s been his rock. Just like Don Nelson, she also enjoys a life away from the spotlight.

Who is Don Nelson’s wife, Joy Wolfgram?

Long before Don Nelson achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the winningest coach in the history of the league. He was a young guy who entered the NBA with a point to prove. However, after a successful career on the court, Nelson made the switch to coaching. Then, no one knew the heights he was going to achieve as a head coach. However, his wife, Joy Wolfgram, made sure that he was confident enough. You could say that she did her job pretty well, given the stellar career Nelson had as a head coach.

However, the couple has not just shared professional highs and lows. They’ve been through a lot in their personal lives, including battling cancer one after the other. The long-time couple first received this shock when Don Nelson was diagnosed with cancer. Although it was a tough time for the family, Nelson pulled through. In fact, not only did he recover well, but he also continued his journey in the coaching space. However, the worst was yet to come. Just a year later, Nelson’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Despite this happening midway through the season, Nelson did not think twice before leaving his team to be by his wife’s side during surgery. “I’m going to take a couple of days off,” Nelson said in a postgame interview. “It’s been kind of difficult to concentrate the way I need to. It’s probably because of my situation, my wife’s situation.” The good news is that both Nelson and Wolfgram have successfully defeated cancer and live an awesome life in Maui, enjoying the beaches and the scenic beauty. This makes you want to know about Don Nelson and Joy Wolfgram’s low-key beach life, doesn’t it?

What is Joy Wolfgram’s height and age?

Joy Wolfgram is the pillar of strength in Don Nelson’s life. In fact, both are a true power couple if we’ve ever seen one. While Nelson has made earth-shattering changes in the world of hoops, his wife has been looking after everything in their personal life. Many believed that Nelson was going to be just another former player turned head coach, but he soon made everyone realize that he was there to leave a mark. Now, at the age of 85, there aren’t many accolades left to win for the Hall-of-Fame head coach.

Meanwhile, his wife, who’s eluded the spotlight, continues to enjoy her life with her partner. She prefers to keep things under wraps and hasn’t been spotted in public much apart from some family get-togethers every once in a while. To put her private lifestyle into perspective, even her age is not known to anyone, despite her husband shining under the NBA spotlight for over a couple of decades.

What happened to Don Nelson’s first wife, Sharon?

Although Don Nelson has been with her present wife, Joy Wolfgram, the longest, he also spent some time with his first wife, Sharon Nelson. If you’re not aware, Sharon and Don were married for a few years before the relationship between the two got messy. This led to a divorce between the couple, and soon Don Nelson found the love of his life, Joy. However, that did not come without a hefty cost. Since 1989, Nelson had been making annual payments of a whopping $50,000 to Sharon as alimony.

It’s quite a normal procedure; most couples who separate go through it, right? Yes. However, things took a unique turn in Nelson’s case when, back in 2013, Nelson filed a case in the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, seeking to reduce the amount of the payments made to his ex-wife. He argued that his income had fallen below the agreed-upon threshold since his retirement from coaching in the NBA. It was a fair argument. However, not much is known about the settlement ever since. Meanwhile, this divorce became a blessing in disguise for Nelson.

When did Don Nelson meet Joy Wolfgram?

As said before, Joy Wolfgram likes to keep it low-key, as one might call it. This has provided the couple with a perfect balance in their happy married life that commenced back in 1991. Although it’s been decades since the two got together, Nelson and Wolfgram have rarely made a public appearance together.

The last time we saw them together might’ve been at Don Nelson’s Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony. This is a huge reason why not many people know what the couple has been up to in the meantime. It’s also why we don’t know how or when they met.

What does Joy Wolfgram do for a living?

It wasn’t until Don Nelson’s induction into the Hall of Fame that a few reporters came to know what Nelson and his wife Joy Wolfgram were up to. It turns out that the couple have been living a dream life in Maui. “He owns rental cottages and buildings in Maui… He has broken ground on a 4000-square-foot hall for receptions after wedding ceremonies are held on his beach.” Mark Emmons of the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Well, not just this! Nelson and his wife also own a massive 22-acre farm where they grow koa and olive trees, flowers, and even coffee beans, which is then turned into “Nellie’s Coffee” brew. So, it’s safe to say that the couple has been having a great time both professionally and personally as well.

What is Joy Wolfgram’s Instagram account?

Joy Wolfgram has apparently decided not to display her life on social media. She doesn’t have any official social media accounts. However, given that she likes to keep things low-key, who knows? She might have a burner account for her close ones. Nonetheless, it’s great to see Joy Wolfgram and Don Nelson enjoy a happy married life in Maui.