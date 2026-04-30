Who Is Donovan Clingan’s Fiancée? Everything to Know About Madeleine Ross

Not every love story plays out in the spotlight, but some quietly grow stronger behind it. Donovan Clingan’s fiancée isn’t just a familiar face in the crowd; she’s been part of the journey long before the headlines. From early days to unforgettable milestones, her presence tells a story of loyalty, timing, and something deeper. So who really is Donovan Clingan’s fiancée beyond the photos and celebrations? Let’s take a closer look.

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Who is Donovan Clingan’s fiancée, Madeleine Ross?

Madeleine Ross is best known as the longtime partner and now fiancée of Donovan Clingan. But there’s much more to her story than just that label. A Connecticut native, Ross grew up in Bristol in a sports-driven environment. She quickly made a name for herself as a talented student-athlete. She played both soccer and lacrosse in high school. She even captained her varsity soccer team, while also excelling academically as a member of multiple honor societies.

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Born in January 2004, Ross later attended the University of Connecticut, continuing her academic journey while staying closely connected to Clingan’s rising basketball career.

The couple’s relationship dates back to their high school days. And they’ve remained inseparable ever since, often supporting each other publicly and on social media. In 2026, their relationship reached a new milestone when Clingan proposed, turning a long-term love story into a lifelong commitment.

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What is Madeleine Ross’ profession?

Madeleine Ross has not publicly established a defined professional career yet. She appears to be in the early stages of her post-college journey. Much of what is known about her centers around her academic background and personal life rather than a specific job title or industry role.

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Ross attended the University of Connecticut, where she focused on her education while supporting Donovan Clingan throughout his rise in college basketball and into the NBA. Before college, she was actively involved in sports, playing soccer and lacrosse in high school, which highlights her disciplined and team-oriented background.

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At present, there are no verified reports detailing her current profession or employment. Instead, she is best described as a recent graduate and emerging professional, likely exploring career opportunities while staying closely connected to Clingan’s growing career. As more information becomes public, her professional path may become clearer, but for now, her career remains largely private.

How did Donovan Clingan and Madeleine Ross meet?

Donovan Clingan and Madeleine Ross share a classic high school love story that began long before the national spotlight. The two reportedly met as teenagers in Connecticut, where they both grew up and attended the same high schools. While the exact details of their first interaction remain private, multiple reports confirm that their relationship dates back to high school, making it a long-standing bond.

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They went public with their relationship around 2020, sharing photos together on social media, marking the first visible step in their journey as a couple. From there, their connection only grew stronger as Clingan’s basketball career took off at UConn.

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Ross has been a steady presence through key milestones, including the 2024 NBA Draft, where the couple was seen celebrating together. While specific early moments remain largely private, their story is defined by consistency, shared roots, and years of growing up side by side.

Do Madeleine Ross and Donovan Clingan have children?

As of now, Donovan Clingan and Madeleine Ross do not have any children together. Their relationship, while long-term and serious, is still in a relatively early stage of adulthood. Both are focusing on their personal and professional journeys. There are no confirmations that the couple has children, and they are currently building their future step by step.

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The pair have been together since their high school days and recently took a major step forward by getting engaged in 2026, signaling a strong commitment to each other. Their bond has been shaped by years of shared experiences, from school life in Connecticut to Clingan’s rise through college basketball and into the NBA.

At this stage, their priorities appear to be centered on career growth and their relationship rather than starting a family. However, given their long-standing connection and recent engagement, the possibility of expanding their family could be part of their future plans.

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What are Madeleine Ross’ Social Media Handles?

Madeleine Ross is active on Instagram under the handle @madeleinerross. While her account may not always be easily discoverable in search, due to privacy settings or visibility preferences, this is her known and officially reported profile.