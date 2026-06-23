Who Is Dusty May’s Wife? Everything to Know About the Dallas Mavericks’ New Coach’s Family Life

Dusty May has become one of basketball’s fastest-rising coaching figures. After leading the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball to the 2026 NCAA national championship, he made the leap to the NBA in June 2026 as the new head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Known for his successful program-building and winning record, May has frequently credited his family for supporting him throughout his coaching journey. His wife, Anna May, has been a constant presence alongside him as he has climbed the ranks of the basketball world.

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Who is Dusty May’s wife, Anna May?

Anna May is a dedicated healthcare professional and the mother of three boys. Her full name is Anna May, and she was born and raised in the scenic rural hills of Bloomfield, Indiana. Outside of the busy world of basketball gymnasiums, Anna has built a very successful professional background of her own.

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She works as a registered occupational therapist. In her daily work, she helps people recovering from serious illnesses, severe injuries, or physical disabilities. She creates specialized treatment plans to help her patients regain their independence so they can resume everyday tasks, such as cooking, dressing themselves, and returning to work safely. Even though her husband’s coaching jobs have forced the family to move across multiple states over the years, Anna has successfully balanced her medical career while keeping her household steady and grounded.

How did Dusty May and Anna May meet?

The love story between Dusty and Anna goes all the way back to their early childhood days in southern Indiana. They first met when they were just young kids sitting in the same first-grade classroom at Eastern Greene Elementary School. Growing up in a small, tight-knit community meant that they knew each other very well from a young age.

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By the time they reached high school, they became official high school sweethearts at Eastern Greene High School. Dusty was a hard-working guard on the school’s varsity basketball team, and Anna was a passionate cheerleader who cheered for him from the court baseline. When it was time for college, they both started out together at Indiana University.

However, Anna later chose to transfer to their big rival school, Purdue University. This change forced the young couple to navigate a tough long-distance relationship during their college years while Dusty worked late hours as a student manager under the legendary coach Bob Knight.

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When did Dusty May and Anna May get married?

Dusty and Anna managed to keep their bond incredibly strong despite the distance between their college campuses. Shortly after completing their final university classes and graduating, they decided to take the next big step in their lives together. “I don’t remember a time when I didn’t love Dusty and have feelings for Dusty,” Anna told Sports Illustrated in 2023.

According to Yahoo Sports, the couple officially got married in the year 2000. They started their married life with very little money, chasing minor assistant coaching jobs across different states. They have now been happily married for over twenty-five years, turning their early childhood romance into a lifelong partnership built on deep trust and mutual support.

How many children do Dusty May and Anna May have?

Dusty and Anna have three children together, and all three are sons who grew up loving basketball. Their oldest son is named Jack, and he played as a walk-on guard at the University of Florida before graduating with a degree in sports management to work for the NBA’s Miami Heat.

Their middle son is named Charlie, and he stands at a tall six feet and five inches. Charlie played as a guard for the University of Central Florida before transferring to join his dad at Michigan, where he proudly won a national championship ring in early 2026 before taking a graduate assistant coaching job at the University of Georgia.

Their youngest son is named Eli, and he is currently following in his father’s early footsteps by working hard as a student team manager. The entire household revolves around the basketball calendar, with the family often spending major holidays traveling to different tournament cities together.

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How has Anna May influenced Dusty May’s coaching journey?

Anna May has been the ultimate anchor for Dusty during his rapid rise from an unknown assistant coach to a top-tier major college basketball coach. Moving a family around the country for new sports contracts brings a massive amount of stress, but Anna has always embraced the challenges with a positive attitude.

When Dusty first accepted a head coaching job at Florida Atlantic University years ago, he was so overwhelmed by the pressure that he broke down in tears, fearing he had made a huge mistake. Anna was the one who comforted him and gave him the ultimate confidence to succeed, leading to a historic run to the Final Four in 2023.

She was also a massive reason why he accepted the job at Michigan later on, as she loved the community and the quality of life there. As Dusty prepares to lead the Dallas Mavericks on the NBA stage in 2026, Anna remains his biggest fan and most trusted advisor in the stands.