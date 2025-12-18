Who Is Dwayne Kemp? Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia’s Alleged Stalker and His Past Revealed

For the second time in three years, Natalia Bryant has turned to the courts seeking protection from a man she says she has never met. On Monday, a judge granted a five-year extension of a restraining order in a case that dates back to 2020.

The individual named in the court filings is Dwayne Kemp, who was previously identified in 2022 records as being in his early 30s. According to Natalia Bryant’s sworn declarations, she alleges that Kemp began contacting her in 2020, leading her to first seek legal protection in 2022. Court records state that Bryant later returned to court after alleging the conduct continued.

Why Is Dwayne Kemp Being Mentioned in the News?

Dwayne Kemp grabbed the headlines first in 2022 when Natalia Bryant went to court and secured a restraining order against him after alleging repeated unwanted contact. According to Bryant’s court filings, Kemp first attempted to contact her in 2020 under the belief that they were in a romantic relationship. However, as per Natalia’s claims, she had never met the man nor had contact before. She eventually secured a restraining order, and three years later, things are apparently the same as per the Bryant family.

Natalia filed a request in November to extend the restraining order while alleging additional instances in which Kemp violated the existing restraining order in August.

Kemp allegedly attempted to contact Natalia, and when he couldn’t find her, he handed the flowers to her mother, Vanessa, and told her to get them delivered to Natalia. In the filing, Bryant stated that Kemp continued to attempt contact and did not comply with the terms of the existing restraining order.

What Is Publicly Known About Dwayne Kemp?

There’s not a great deal of information available about Kemp, but from the first restraining order, court documents cited in earlier reporting reference prior arrests and/or convictions. The man is a gun enthusiast. According to the documents found by TMZ Sports, there were multiple images of the man with guns on social media.

The documents also zeroed in on his weapon dealings, referencing social media posts in which he discussed firearms, including an AK-47 and a Glock-style weapon modification.

Court documents referenced in earlier reporting state that Kemp has been arrested and/or convicted on multiple occasions, including at least one incident involving a weapon.

These factors were cited by Bryant in support of her request to extend the restraining order, according to court filings.

When Was the Restraining Order First Issued Against Dwayne Kemp?

Court filings state that the alleged conduct began in 2020. As things kept increasing, Kobe’s elder daughter moved to the Los Angeles court on Monday, November 21, 2022, and with all the evidence that she had, she got the restraining order against Dwayne Kemp.

He was told to stay 200 yards away from Natalia, her home, her school, her job, her sorority house, and her car. Kemp was also ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession.

Dwayne Kemp’s Family and Parents?

Dwayne Kemp has been publicly identified only through court proceedings related to the restraining order first obtained by Natalia Bryant in 2022. However, none of his family members or parents appeared in court or came in front of the media to talk about the issue. There’s no information on the internet about his family background.

Dwayne Kemp’s Background: Early Life and Personal History

There is no publicly available information regarding Kemp’s early life, family background, education, or personal history outside of what has been referenced in court filings. It seems he is an American citizen.

There’s also no information about his early life and schooling, as he only came into the news once Natalia Bryant moved to court in 2022. According to court filings cited in previous reporting, Bryant alleged that Kemp sent her messages that she described as inappropriate. Later, he reached the USC campus, where she was a student. His visit was confirmed when he reached the Dean’s office with a flower bouquet, looking for Natalia, but Bryant was not present at the time. Bryant alleged that Kemp appeared at locations associated with her, including her university campus and residence.

When asked about violating the restraining order, Kemp stated that he believed the restraining order had expired, according to the filing.

Does Dwayne Kemp Have Any Connection to Basketball or the NBA?

There’s apparently no connection found between Dwayne Kemp and the NBA. However, according to screenshots referenced in prior reports, Kemp posted images of NBA player Allen Iverson on his social media, at times claiming the player was his son.

The court’s latest ruling extends the protections previously granted to Bryant and now includes additional family members. The ruling maintains and expands the protections previously granted to Bryant and now includes additional members of her immediate family.