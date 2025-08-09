Who Is Ex-NBA Star Chris Jent’s Wife Alice Jent? All Details Revealed

The New York Knicks’ newly signed assistant coach Chris Jent might have had a short basketball career, but he had won an NBA title with the Houston Rockets in 1994. After hanging up his jersey, he transitioned into coaching, earning respect with stints for the Atlanta Hawks, Lakers, and then the Charlotte Hornets under head coach Charles Lee. And it reflects in his belief, too: “I was the best athlete in our area and certainly in our town.” But behind every seasoned NBA vet and well-traveled coach is someone who’s been right there through it all. For Jent, that’s his wife, Alice.

Alice Jent isn’t someone who often steps into the spotlight, but she has certainly earned the right to be acknowledged. And as Coach Jent continues to mentor the next generation of basketball talent, let’s look at how his wife Alice’s journey has shaped.

Who is Chris Jent’s wife, Alice Jent?

Alice Jent is the lifelong partner of the former Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Chris Jent. Though her birthdate is not publicly available, she did her schooling at Stamford High School, as per the EssentiallySports fact-finding team. After high school, Alice pursued a BS Architecture at The Ohio State University. The very place where she and Chris’s young love might have possibly bloomed.

Their relationship probably began during their college years. And over time, the bond grew strong enough to survive everything from international relocations to life-threatening illnesses. Chris, who was with the Lakers, also momentarily served as an assistant coach at Ohio, reliving his glory days with his college sweetheart. Their relationship has been a testament to the resilience of the woman behind the coach.

What Is Alice Jent’s Height and Age?

While there isn’t much information available on Alice to the public. It’s believed that she is in her early 50s, likely born around the early 1970s. Placing her close in age to her husband, Chris Jent, who was born in 1970. In terms of appearance, Alice stands around 5 feet 6 inches tall. And every bit the grounded partner one imagines a globe-trotting coach would need.

How did Chris Jent and Alice Jent meet?

The couple loves privacy, and we respect that. Though there is no publicly available data, it is safe to believe Chris and Alice’s friendship probably began when they were students at The Ohio State University. While Chris was lighting up the hardwood for the Buckeyes, Alice was focused on architectural studies. The couple met during college, and though their careers would later take them to the farthest corners of the globe. From Italy to Greece and Australia, their connection never wavered.

Whether it was welcoming their first child in southern Italy under clouds of burning trash or navigating emergency surgeries in foreign hospitals, they’ve weathered storms together. “No place could really become our home,” Alice once said, a stark, heartfelt truth that underlines the sacrifices both of them have made for the sport they love and the life they share.

What does Alice Jent do for a living?

Although Alice studied architecture at OSU, her professional resume isn’t publicly documented. But what never missed the camera lens were the multiple roles she played in her adult life. From being a supportive NBA wife to the de facto family rock during overseas moves and medical emergencies, Alice’s life has revolved around adapting with grace.

She has lived the life of a global nomad, supporting her husband’s transition from player to coach, who will now help the Knicks as an assistant coach. While it’s unclear if she currently practices architecture, her most defining roles have been those of caregiver, mother, and survivor.

Who Are Alice Jent’s Parents?

Information regarding Alice Jent’s parents remains private and has not been made available in public records or interviews. Alice has, however, spoken about the importance of family and the difficulty of being away from loved ones during their years abroad. A common struggle for many spouses of international athletes.

What is Alice Jent’s Instagram account?

Alice Jent maintains a private Instagram account, but her Facebook account isn’t updated. The last post is from December 2015, when they are seen attending an event at their son Jimmy’s college. For those hoping to get a peek into her day-to-day, you won’t find much online. And maybe that’s the point.

Alice has always been more about living life than posting it. Now, as Chris again dives into a new chapter with the New York Knicks, he finds his lifelong partner quietly supporting him from behind the curtains.

Alice’s story is one of her strength, humility, and sacrifice are written in the gaps of Chris Jent’s resume. In the early mornings with sick kids while Chris traveled. In the silent hospitals of foreign cities, when she had every right to walk away, but stayed. She’s lived the unglamorous side of basketball, and her story deserves to be told, not with fanfare, but with respect.