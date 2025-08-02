Who Is Ex-NBA Star Danillo Gallinari’s Wife Elenora Boi? All Details Revealed

Did someone turn back the clock to 2011? Why is Danilo Gallinari dominating the headlines once again? If you remember, the former Knicks star was part of the headline because of the trade swap with Carmelo Anthony, among other players. Today, the 36-year-old is trending not because of a trade, but because of an accident his wife had to suffer.

But thankfully, she is okay; however, one question remained on everyone’s mind. Who is Danilo Gallinari’s wife? We have the details covered as we talk about the support system behind Gallinari.

Who is Danilo Gallinari’s wife, Elenora Boi?

Eleonora Boi–is the name that has been part of the major headlines. But why? They were on a vacation in Puerto Rico when she got bitten by a shark. Reportedly, she suffered an open wound on her thigh during the attack. While recovering, she had her husband, ex-NBA player Danilo Gallinari. The couple shares two children, with a third on its way. Apart from being a wife and a mother, Boi is a sports journalist and model.

What is Elenora Boi’s height and age?

As per records available, she was born on July 21, 1986, in Caligiri, Italy. And if you know, even Danilo Gallinari is also of Italian descent. And as of August 2025, Boi is 39 years old. As any WAG of an NBA star is shorter in comparison to their partner, Boi is 5 ft 9, just 3 inches shorter than her husband. Gallinari, who is 6 feet tall.

When did Danilo Gallinari meet Elenora Boi?

Gallinari last played in the NBA when he was associated with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. Now, he suits up for Vaqueros de Bayamon of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional in Puerto Rico. That’s why the couple were spending time by the beach when Boi suffered the accident. Just like this mishap, her husband has been by her side since 2017.

As per The US Sun, they began after meeting at a party. However, two years later, they took a short break from their relationship. But love prevailed, and they reconciled soon even moved in with each other. Then they took the next step, and by February 2020, Boi and Gallinari were engaged. It didn’t take them long to tie the knot either. With the picturesque location in Golfo degli Angeli, near the coast of Sardinia, Danilo Gallinari and Eleonora Boi were officially married on July 23, 2022.

What does Elenora Boi do for a living?

As stated previously, she is a sports journalist, model, and social media personality. Boi studied political science at the University of Cagliari. During her studies, Boi landed an internship in the broadcasting field. This opened doors for a career in broadcasting, where she was also a host for Mediaset Premium and Sportitalia.

Danilo Gallinari and Elenora Boi’s children

The couple is blessed with two children. The year they got engaged turned out to be a year of double celebration, as their first daughter, Anastasia Gallinari, was born in December 2020. A year after their marriage, Eleonora shared an image on Instagram announcing the birth of their second child, Rudolf, on July 20, 2023.

Meet Elenora Boi’s Parents

There is no public information about her parents, as that part of her life remains private. But her social media pretty much gives updates on everything else.

Elenora Boi’s Instagram

Danilo Gallinari’s Wife has made over 1,806 posts, which clearly states her significant presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. On Instagram, she already has 735k followers, more than her ex-NBA husband. The former Knicks star only has 411k followers in comparison. The reason for the growth is Eleonora’s regular upload of lifestyle content to her followers. Apart from travel, food, and family content, the 39-year-old did not shy away from talking about the incident with the shark.

A post shared by 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒂 𝑩𝒐𝒊 (@leo_boiboi)

The post is in Italian, but here is some of the translation: “I never thought I could get attacked by a shark and I was near the shore and on a super crowded beach. Thankfully me and my baby are fine.” While this was a severe situation, Danilo Gallinari’s wife found some jokes and a silver lining and a message to her husband.

“Thank you all for the great love and thank you for worrying about us with a message or a prayer ❤️. I thank my husband who despite being married to Fantozzi-Boi he gave me all his love and courage.”