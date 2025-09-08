Who is Finland’s Miikka Muurinen? Meet Slim Jesus Who Ended Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket Journey

Miikka Muurinen’s name has been buzzing across basketball courts and social media feeds alike, known for his towering presence, fearless playing style, and clutch performances on the international stage. At just 18, he’s captured the attention of scouts, fans, and analysts, delivering moments that have left even Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic stunned. But beyond the hype, Muurinen’s rise is about more than stats: it’s about a new generation of Finnish talent making its mark. So, who is this phenom who’s earned the nickname, ‘Slim Jesus’?

Who is Finland’s Miikka Muurinen?

Born March 4, 2007, in Järvenpää, Finland, Miikka Muurinen is a 6’10” (2.10 m), 203-pound (92 kg) forward currently playing for AZ Compass Prep in Arizona, USA. With a 7’2″ wingspan and a game built on athleticism and skill, he has become one of Europe’s most talked-about young prospects.

Muurinen first caught global attention at EuroBasket 2025, where Finland shocked Serbia, eliminating them from the tournament in a 92-86 upset that sent three-time NBA MVP Jokic home early. Coming off the bench, Muurinen delivered defensive stops and momentum-shifting plays that helped Finland regain the game’s rhythm, including a highlight dunk on a fast break. He did all this while averaging just 5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and one block per game in limited minutes in the tournament.

Miikka Muurinen’s Early Life and Background

Miikka Muurinen is Finnish, born on March 4, 2007, in the town of Järvenpää, just outside Helsinki. Growing up in this close-knit community known for its artistic heritage—home to the famous composer Jean Sibelius—he was surrounded by a supportive environment that blended Finnish traditions like sauna culture, nature outings, and outdoor activities with an emerging passion for sports.

Muurinen’s introduction to basketball came early, around age 6 or 7, through local recreational programs in Järvenpää. He quickly joined the youth academy of Beat Basket, a prominent club in the area affiliated with the Finnish Basketball Association.

Beyond basketball, Muurinen’s childhood included typical Finnish pastimes such as ice hockey and skiing, reflecting the country’s multisport culture. His breakthrough came around age 12 when he was selected for Finland’s national youth teams, including the U13 and U15 squads, where he competed in European tournaments.

Miikka Muurinen’s Basketball Career

At age 15, Muurinen moved to Spain to join Zentro Basket Madrid, gaining experience against top European competition. In 2023, he first relocated to the United States, attending Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) before transferring to AZ Compass Prep, a Nike EYBL powerhouse in Arizona.

His breakout on the U.S. circuit came at the 2024 EYBL Peach Jam, playing for NBA star Bradley Beal’s AAU team, Bradley Beal Elite, where he scored 21 points in the final. That performance, combined with his play for Finland’s U16 team, where he averaged 16.9 PPG and 6.1 RPG in 7 games, vaulted him into five-star recruit status.

Muurinen’s rapid rise continued that year when, at just 17, he made the Finnish senior national team debut during an Olympic qualifying preparatory friendly against New Zealand, contributing two points, a steal, and an assist in a narrow 73–70 win. He was also named to Finland’s roster for the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, but the team fell short of returning to the Olympics for the first time since 1964 against Spain, losing 74-81.

The Game That Ended Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket Journey

Finland’s Round of 16 matchup against Serbia became Muurinen’s defining moment. Facing a team led by powerhouse center Nikola Jokic, Finland achieved a stunning 92-86 upset to advance to the quarter-finals.

At just 18—the youngest player in the tournament—Muurinen played limited but pivotal minutes off the bench, emerging as the game’s X-factor with his “Slim Jesus” flair (a nod to his lanky 6-foot-11 frame and confident swagger).

His defensive intensity, fearless drives, and smart spacing created opportunities for teammates like Lauri Markkanen and helped shift the momentum in Finland’s favor. By the end of the game, social media was buzzing about the 18-year-old. His composure under pressure earned him widespread recognition and solidified the “Slim Jesus” nickname.

Miikka Muurinen’s Family and Personal Life

Basketball was in Muurinen’s DNA. His father, Kimmo Muurinen, played extensively for the Finnish national team, while his mother, Jenni Laaksonen, competed at the University of North Carolina and represented Finland internationally. His father played 153 international games, while his mother provided guidance and insight from her collegiate and international career (where she played 68 games). Beyond genetics, his parents instilled discipline, work ethic, and an understanding of the professional game.

Off the court, he is known to be reserved and focused, balancing academics and elite training with the maturity of someone fully aware of the stage he is stepping onto. He told FIBA, “I’m just a confident guy. It’s how I’ve lived my life – with confidence. I just want to be the best in everything that I do.”

Miikka Muurinen’s Future in Basketball

With his EuroBasket 2025 breakout, Muurinen is now on the radar of NBA scouts and top European clubs. Ranked No. 15 in ESPN100 and highly regarded in the 247 Sports Composite, and today, he’s a highly recruited prospect, with offers from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, UConn, and UCLA, among others.

Finland, currently ranked 20th in the world, sees him as a bridge to its next era, a two-way forward who can protect the rim, stretch the floor, and thrive alongside Lauri Markkanen. Whether he enters the NBA Draft in the next two years or polishes his game further in Europe, Muurinen’s ceiling is that of a modern, high-impact forward in the world’s top leagues.