Who Is Jabari Smith Jr’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Jasmine A

Jabari Smith Jr. is trending online, and it’s all thanks to a jaw-dropping lesson from Nikola Jokic. The Rockets fell 109-112 to Denver, but the highlight came with 9:44 left in the third quarter: Jokic bulldozed past Sengun and slammed a dunk right over two defenders, leaving Jabari just a step too slow to contest. Instant replay, instant heat, and social media couldn’t get enough.

As fans scrolled through Jabari’s profile, something unexpected popped up. A name, Jasmine A. Suddenly, his personal life stole the spotlight, sending everyone down a little online rabbit hole.

Who is Jabari Smith’s girlfriend, Jasmine A?

Jasmine A. is Smith Jr.’s girlfriend, and their relationship is Instagram-official; everything we know about them comes straight from their social media. Beyond that? The details are private. Where she was born, her exact age, and even much of her personal life are off-limits, and that privacy is clearly respected. But do not be disheartened because from her posts, we can piece together a bit.

Jasmine graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.S. in Psychology. Back on October 2, 2024, she shared pictures in her LSU cap and gown, celebrating the milestone. Later in December, she wrote:

“A heartfelt thanks to the College of Social Sciences & Humanities for helping me navigate my path of earning my B.S. in Psychology and for the knowledge that will guide me in the future. As I step forward to pursue my next degree, I carry LSU’s spirit with me—forever.”

Judging from her graduation timeline, Jasmine is likely between 22 and 24 years old. Other than what she chooses to show online, the rest of her life remains private apart from her Insta posts!

How did Jabari Smith Jr. and Jasmine A meet?

Fans might have to scroll through Instagram or just let their imagination run wild, because there’s no public info on how or when they actually met. The earliest glimpse we have of the couple on social media is from April 16, 2024, when a post read, “Ain’t no more worries, this our resort.”

Whether that marks the start of their relationship or just a social media confirmation, we can only guess, but the duo was seen in her stories from dates back to October 21, 2023! (check highlights from her profile)

Also, Jasmine has been spotted at several of Smith’s games, including one notable appearance in January 2024, months before the Instagram official reveal, so it’s safe to assume they met earlier. We might even stretch the timeline back to 2023, when fans accidentally confused Jasmine’s sister for her.

Her sister later clarified on social media, saying, “I am the sister-in-law! I posted him and his girlfriend (my sister) haha.”

One of their more recent posts, from October 31, 2025, shows her courtside along with a few snapshots of the two together, captioned, “Where it goes down🚀.” The pictures, small glimpses into their world, hint at a relationship that’s private but full of shared moments.

What does Jasmine A do for a living?

Assuming she completed her B.S. in Psychology, Jasmine might be pursuing a career in that field, though there’s no public information about what she does for a living.

Do Jabari Smith Jr. and Jasmine A have children?

There’s no public information available suggesting that they have any children.

What are Jasmine A’s social media handles?

Jasmine goes by @jaebvby on both Instagram and X, boasting 8,340 followers on IG, though her bio remains refreshingly blank with 27 posts. But do check on Jabari Smith Jr.’s family details!