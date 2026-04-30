Who Is Jaden McDaniels’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Allison Audrey

You caught that Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets series, right? It was intense from start to finish. Jaden McDaniels made his presence felt with strong two-way performances, showing exactly why he’s such a key piece for Minnesota. Whether it was his scoring, rebounding, or defensive energy, “Big Mac” stayed locked in and never backed down, even in heated moments against stars like Nikola Jokić.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But here’s the thing: while Jaden lets his game do the talking on the court, his girlfriend has been making waves off it, especially on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Jaden McDaniels’s girlfriend, Allison Audrey?

Allison was a talented college basketball player before becoming an influencer and model. She represented Georgia State University in college basketball and was selected as the Sun Belt Conference’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2018-2019 season. She was not just good; Allison gave it her best shot in each game and was consistent on the court.

This is where the family relocated in 2012, and where she got her game going. But don’t assume that this woman is simply an unassuming figure who keeps a low profile in the basketball arena. In April 2026, Allison took to X after the McDaniels criticized the Nuggets for being “bad defenders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Allison Audrey’s profession?

Allison is a former college basketball standout turned influencer and model. She played at Georgia State University, where she was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year during the 2018-19 season. She was legit, averaging solid minutes, running the floor like a pro. An injury cut her senior year short, but by then, she’d already proven she could hang.

ADVERTISEMENT

These days, she’s all over Instagram, posting workout clips, designer fits, and behind-the-scenes peeks at life with an NBA starter. She once rocked a $1,977 Louis Vuitton necklace to a game because, well, when your man is making $23 million a year, you treat yourself. Her content is equal parts fashion, fitness, and family. It’s a vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @allisonaudreey View this post on Instagram Expand Post

How did Jaden McDaniels and Allison Audrey meet?

The fact is, neither one of them has revealed the exact meet-cute story. There was no “we locked eyes at a coffee shop” rom-com moment. What do we know, then? They were out as a couple in June 2024, and the first big thing fans actually saw was her pregnancy announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared photos from a fancy baby shower while holding her belly in a beautiful white dress. Since then, she has regularly been at the Target Center, sitting courtside, and also posting very affectionate birthday tributes to Jaden every October. If you follow either of them on Instagram, you have definitely seen love.

Do Allison and Jaden McDaniels have children?

Yes, Jaden McDaniels and Allison are now parents of two. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Mekhi, in July 2024. Allison shared much of her pregnancy journey on social media, giving followers a glimpse into that chapter of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July 2025, she announced they were expecting their second child, writing, “Mekhi is being promoted to big brother! October 2025.” Since then, the couple has welcomed their second baby, expanding their family to four.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they keep much of their personal life relatively private, it’s clear that family has become a central part of McDaniels’ life off the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @allisonaudreey View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What are Allison Audrey’s social media handles?

Find her on Instagram by following @allisonaudrey. She shares everything from pregnancy announcements to court-side style. In addition to her Instagram account, you can find her on X (formerly Twitter) at @allisonaudrey, where she isn’t shy about making her feelings known.