Who Is Jalen Green’s Girlfriend? All About Model and Entrepreneur Draya Michele

Some people are handed a platform. She built hers from scratch. Before she was ever linked to Jalen Green, Draya Michele had already carved out her own world, reality TV, fashion, and a following that didn’t need a headline to grow. She didn’t step into the spotlight, but she created her own. But somewhere between ambition and fame, her path crossed with one of the NBA’s most electric rising stars. So what really connects them, and why does her story keep pulling people in, long after the relationship tag fades? The answer might surprise you.

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Who is Jalen Green’s girlfriend, Draya Michele?

Draya Michele is many things, but simple isn’t one of them. Born in Pennsylvania, she first turned heads on Basketball Wives LA, where her bold personality set her apart from the crowd. What started as reality TV fame quickly became something much bigger.

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By 2011, she had already launched Mint Swim, her own swimwear brand, and later expanded into lifestyle fashion. She wasn’t just riding the wave of fame, she was building a business while the world was still watching.

Today, her relationship with Jalen Green may keep her in the headlines, but Draya’s legacy was never about who she stood next to. It was always about what she stood for — and she built every bit of it herself.

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What is Draya Michele’s profession?

Draya Michele has built a multi-dimensional career that goes far beyond being known as an NBA WAG. She is primarily a model, actress, entrepreneur, and social media personality, earning a living through both entertainment and business ventures.

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She first gained public attention as a cast member on Basketball Wives LA, which opened doors in television and acting. From there, she appeared in films and scripted shows, expanding her presence in the entertainment industry.

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However, her biggest professional success lies in business. Draya is the founder of popular fashion brands, including her swimwear line Mint Swim, which has grown into a profitable venture over the years.

Alongside this, she works as a fashion influencer, promoting brands and her own collections to millions of followers online.

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Thus, Draya earns through a mix of fashion entrepreneurship, media appearances, and digital influence, making her a self-made businesswoman in the lifestyle and fashion space.

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How did Jalen Green and Draya Michele meet?

Jalen Green and Draya Michele didn’t meet in a traditional, public setting; their story actually began online. According to Green himself, he made the first move by sliding into Draya’s DMs on social media, which sparked their initial connection.

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From there, the two started talking privately and gradually built a connection away from the spotlight. While the exact date of their first conversation isn’t publicly confirmed, they were first linked romantically around August 2023, when dating rumors began circulating after they were spotted together.

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Unlike many celebrity couples, they kept things extremely low-key in the early stages, avoiding public posts or confirmations. Over time, their bond grew stronger behind the scenes, eventually leading to a serious relationship and starting a family together in 2024.

So, while their relationship didn’t begin with a flashy meeting, it’s a very modern love story, one that started with a simple message and quietly evolved into something much bigger.

Do Draya Michele and Jalen Green have children?

Yes, Jalen Green and Draya Michele do have a child together, and their family dynamic has drawn considerable attention. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on May 12, 2024, which also coincided with Mother’s Day, making it an especially meaningful moment for Draya.

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This is Jalen Green’s first child, and he has embraced fatherhood, even calling his daughter a source of motivation in his personal and professional life.

For Draya Michele, however, this isn’t her first experience as a mother. She already has two sons from previous relationships. Despite being public figures, the couple has chosen to keep their daughter’s name and life largely private, occasionally sharing brief glimpses but avoiding excessive exposure.

So, while they share one child together, they’re raising a blended family that combines their lives both inside and outside the spotlight.

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What are Draya Michele’s Social Media Handles?

Draya Michele is highly active on social media, where she connects with millions of followers and promotes her lifestyle, fashion, and business ventures. Her primary platform is Instagram, where she uses the handle @drayamichele. She regularly shares fashion looks, fitness routines, behind-the-scenes moments, and updates on her brands, such as Mint Swim. With millions of followers, her page plays a major role in her career as an influencer and entrepreneur.

In addition to Instagram, Draya has been active on Twitter (now X) @drayamichele, where she engages in conversations, reacts to trending topics, and shares personal thoughts, though she is less active there than on Instagram.

Overall, her social media presence is a key part of her livelihood. It not only keeps her connected to fans but also serves as a powerful platform to promote her businesses, collaborations, and personal brand in the fashion and entertainment space.