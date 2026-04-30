Who Is Jarrett Allen’s Wife? Everything To Know About Jordyn January

Behind nearly a decade of Jarrett Allen’s NBA journey is someone most fans wouldn’t recognize on sight. She’s not on the sidelines every game or filling up celebrity pages, but she’s been there through all of it. Jordyn January has built a life on her own terms, and her story is worth knowing.

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Who is Jarrett Allen’s wife, Jordyn January?

Jordyn January is married to NBA center Jarrett Allen. She came into public attention through their long relationship and eventual wedding. The couple first started dating back in 2016 during their college years. Their bond grew quietly, away from constant media attention and the pressure of the spotlight. She is known for staying private even while being connected to an NBA star. Their relationship progressed steadily from dating to engagement and, later, to marriage in 2025.

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Fans often see rare glimpses through Allen’s social media posts. She prefers a low-key life despite growing public curiosity around them. Their wedding featured fun moments, such as a dance performance that went viral online. Friends described their relationship as long, patient, and deeply rooted in trust.

What is Jordyn January’s profession?

Jordyn January works as a registered nurse in healthcare. She studied nursing at Concordia University Texas and earned her degree. Her training focused on clinical care, pediatrics, and patient support systems. She also gained experience through volunteering at children’s medical centers. Her work reflects a strong interest in pediatric and emergency care. She has worked in hospital environments, handling patient care responsibilities daily.

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Nursing remains her primary profession outside of public attention or fame. She keeps her career separate from her husband’s basketball lifestyle. Colleagues describe her as focused, calm, and dedicated in medical settings. She reportedly worked in Austin, Texas, during her early career years.

Her profession reflects a grounded, service-oriented life path. Despite public interest, she avoids turning her job into media attention. She continues working in healthcare while maintaining a private personal life. Her career reflects stability, discipline, and long-term professional commitment.

How did Jarrett Allen and Jordyn January meet?

Jordyn January and Jarrett Allen reportedly met during their college years in Texas. Their relationship began around 2016, before Allen entered the NBA draft. They connected through shared student life and mutual friend circles. Their bond developed slowly rather than through sudden public attention. They started dating privately and kept things low-profile in the early years. Allen later joined the NBA, but their relationship continued growing steadily.

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Over time, they supported each other through career and life transitions. In 2023, Allen proposed in a beach setting after years together. The engagement marked a major milestone in their long-term relationship journey. By 2025, they officially got married in a Texas ceremony. Their wedding included a memorable choreographed dance moment with friends. That moment later spread online through social media clips. Their story reflects patience, consistency, and a long shared history together.

Do Jordyn January and Jarrett Allen have children?

As of now, Jordyn January and Jarrett Allen do not have children. There are no public announcements from either of them suggesting otherwise. They currently appear focused on marriage, career, and personal growth together.

What are Jordyn January’s social media handles?

Jordyn January is known to keep a very private online presence. Her Instagram handle is reportedly @jorjan34, but it is often private. She does not actively share public content like many NBA spouses. Most updates about her appear through Jarrett Allen’s social media posts.