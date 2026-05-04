Who Is Jaylen Clark’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Alana Broome

Jaylen Clark has built a reputation in the basketball world for his incredible defensive skills and his journey from the UCLA Bruins to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While fans are used to seeing his high-energy plays and lockdown defense on the court, many are also curious about his life behind the scenes. For a significant part of his journey, Jaylen has shared his life with his girlfriend, Alana Broome.

As Jaylen navigated the transition from college stardom to the professional level, Alana has been a steady presence by his side. The couple represents the modern athlete pairing, balancing the NBA’s intense schedule with a grounded personal life. Their relationship has become a point of interest among fans following Jaylen’s popular YouTube series and social media updates.

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Who is Jaylen Clark’s girlfriend, Alana Broome?

Alana Broome is the longtime girlfriend of NBA guard Jaylen Clark. While she became more widely known to the public through her relationship with the basketball star, she has her own roots in Southern California. Alana is known for being very supportive of Jaylen’s career, often appearing in the background of his vlogs and attending his games to cheer him on.

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She is described by those close to the couple as a positive and motivating force in Jaylen’s life. During his recovery from a major leg injury late in his college career, Alana remained a constant source of encouragement. She tends to maintain some privacy about her family and early upbringing, but she is a familiar face to the “Bruin family” and the Minnesota community where the couple now spends much of their time.

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What is Alana Broome’s profession?

Alana Broome is a young professional with a strong interest in fashion, lifestyle, and digital content creation. Like many partners of high-profile athletes, she has built a following of her own by sharing glimpses of her daily life, her style choices, and her travels. She often collaborates with Jaylen on his digital projects, helping him document his “Road to a National Championship” and his transition into the NBA.

In addition to her work in the digital space, Alana is focused on her own education and career goals. She has been seen supporting Jaylen at various community and charity events, showing an interest in philanthropy and giving back. While she hasn’t tied herself to one specific public industry yet, her influence in the lifestyle space continues to grow as she navigates life alongside a professional athlete.

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How did Alana Broome and Jaylen Clark meet?

Jaylen Clark and Alana Broome first met while they were students in California. Their relationship blossomed during Jaylen’s time as a star player for the UCLA Bruins. Being in the heart of Los Angeles provided plenty of opportunities for the couple to connect, and they have been together through several major milestones, including Jaylen winning the Defensive Player of the Year award and his eventual move to the NBA.

The couple has been together for a few years, and their bond grew even stronger during the challenges of 2023. When Jaylen was preparing for the NBA Draft while recovering from an injury, Alana was there to help him stay focused on his goals. They often share photos of their dates and quiet moments together, showing that their relationship is built on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual respect.

Do Jaylen Clark and Alana Broome have children?

No, Jaylen Clark and Alana Broome do not have any children. As of 2026, the couple is focusing on their individual careers and their life together as a young couple. Jaylen is working hard to establish his place in the Minnesota Timberwolves rotation after recovering from his injury, and Alana is busy with her own professional and personal growth. They enjoy traveling and spending time with their families in California during the off-season.

What are Alana Broome’s social media handles?

Alana is active on social media, where she shares her latest fashion looks, travel photos, and supportive posts for Jaylen. Fans enjoy following her to see the person who keeps the NBA star grounded.

Alana Broome and Jaylen Clark have a relationship that fans admire because of how they support each other through both the highlights and the hurdles of a professional sports career. From UCLA’s campus to the NBA cities, Alana has been a key part of Jaylen’s support system. As Jaylen continues to make his mark as one of the league’s toughest defenders, Alana remains by his side, proving that their partnership is built for the long run.