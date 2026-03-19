Who Is Jaylin Williams’ Girlfriend? All About Alanna Harris

There’s a reason Jaylin Williams rarely dominates headlines, even as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their rise. The 23-year-old big man does the little things that don’t always show up in the box score, and that same quiet approach extends off the court.

However, while Williams keeps his personal life largely private, his relationship with longtime girlfriend Alanna Harris has recently drawn attention. From a viral NBA Finals appearance to a social media moment that sparked conversation, Harris has slowly stepped into the spotlight, offering fans a rare glimpse into Williams’ off-court world.

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And because of that, the intrigue isn’t just about who she is, but why their relationship has suddenly become part of the broader NBA conversation.

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Who is Jaylin Williams’ girlfriend, Alanna Harris?

Well, OKC Thunder center Jaylin Williams is in a happy and loving relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Alanna Harris. Although not much is known about Williams’ partner, she is an Arkansas native and a practicing Christian, about which she’s pretty vocal.

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Imago Feb 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2), forward Jaylin Williams (6), and the Thunder bench celebrate after watching their team score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

In fact, her Instagram bio has “Love like Jesus” written in it, which tells a lot about her religious personality. Apart from that, Harris remains somewhat of an enigma to the basketball world. That said, it makes one wonder how she and Williams met for the first time.

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How did Jaylin Williams meet his girlfriend, Alanna Harris?

Jaylin Williams’ relationship first came to light when Alanna Harris came to support him during last season’s NBA Finals. Following which, the two clicked pictures on the court and celebrated together as the Thunder won its first-ever NBA championship.

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However, things blew up when Harris took a subtle dig at Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam through her Instagram post. “NO ‘CERSSSSS Devil magic doesn’t work on Sundays,” she captioned a carousel of pictures from OKC’s title celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A L A N N A . H A R R I S (@alannaharris) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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This, of course, was shot at Siakam, who caught the world’s attention for his “demonic” looking eyes as he prayed right before entering the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6.

Nonetheless, while that’s how Alanna Harris got introduced to the Hoops world, there’s no information anywhere regarding her first meeting with Jaylin Williams. But it’s safe to assume that it would have been somewhere around their college days.

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Who are Jaylin Williams’ girlfriend, Alanna Harris’ parents?

As we mentioned, Harris is an Arkansas native, which means she was born and raised in the Natural State. But apart from that, not much is known about her parents and family, with a little exception, though. Recently, a clip of Alanna Harris’ grandmother, who, despite not being a sports enthusiast, has become a huge Jaylin Williams fan.

“My grandma actually has so many grandkids—so she’s always, in a way, been around different sports; mostly just to be present for her grandkids,” Harris told Newsweek, after the video of her grandmother hanging up OKC’s schedule on her fridge went viral. “I don’t think she’s ever really understood them to the full extent. Within the last probably year or two, she’s really taken a special liking to watching Jaylin play.”

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Imago Feb 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forwards Carter Bryant (11) and Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In fact, the two have developed such a great relationship that Harris’ grandmother not only knows everything about Williams, but also his teammates. The pair talks to each other before and after every OKC game, and sometimes Harris’ grandmother even calls her in between games to urge her to tell Jaylin to shoot more. However, the relationship is by no means one-sided.

“Sometimes it’s hard for her to tell the players apart when she’s watching on her phone because it’s so tiny, so she will ask Jaylin to wear bright shoes so it’s easier for her to find him,” Harris added. “He always does.” This goes to show that Jaylin Williams is willing to go the extra mile for her girlfriend’s grandmother, which is probably the most wholesome thing one could do.

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Does Jaylin Williams share his relationship with Alanna Harris on social media?

Now, after hearing all these stories about Alanna Harris and her family through social media, it makes you wonder if the Oklahoma City Thunder star also shares glimpses of their relationship with the fans? Well, the 23-year-old isn’t the most active person on social media.

However, from time to time, he does like to give his fans and followers some insight into his life off the court. But for the most part, Jaylin Williams likes to remain out of the spotlight, as he continues to enjoy a wonderful off-court life with Alanna Harris and her family.