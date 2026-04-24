Who Is Jaylon Tyson’s Brother? Meet NFL Draft Prospect Jordyn Tyson

Jaylon Tyson has been making steady strides in professional basketball, drawing attention for his development and on-court presence as he builds his career at the next level. While his own journey continues to unfold, he has also recently gained additional public interest due to his family’s connection to sports.

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His younger brother, Jordyn Tyson, is an emerging wide receiver at Arizona State University and a name to watch ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The two have carved out paths in different sports, each working toward establishing themselves in their respective leagues.

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Who is Jordyn Tyson, and why is he a rising 2026 NFL draft prospect?

Meet the superstar, the younger brother in the shadows who is finally stepping into the light. Jordyn Tyson is a 6-foot-2, 203-pound wide receiver for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and right now, he’s being projected as a first-round lock in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602270735

Despite battling some injuries in college, his tape is absolutely electric. Last season, he led the Sun Devils with 61 receptions, piling up 711 yards and 8 touchdowns through the air while missing a handful of games. The season before? He went for a monster 1,101 yards and 10 scores. He’s got the speed, the hands, and the acrobatic body control to high-point the ball over just about anyone. If you hear his name called in the Top 10, don’t act surprised; insiders like Adam Schefter are saying it’s happening.

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Is Jordyn Tyson related to Jaylon Tyson? Inside their family and background

So, is the name a coincidence? Absolutely not. Yes, Jordyn and Jaylon Tyson are brothers. There’s no mystery here, just straight-up athletic genetics.

The two were born 20 months apart in the sports factory that is Allen, Texas. They grew up in a hyper-competitive household. Their father, John, played college football at Florida A&M, and their older brother, Berron, also played football at South Alabama. So, the running joke in the Tyson house was simple: you either played or you got left behind.

Interestingly, they didn’t start in their current lanes. Jordyn actually started with basketball, but by his sophomore year of high school, he pivoted to football. Meanwhile, Jaylon stuck to the hardwood, eventually becoming a first-round pick for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024. Iron sharpened iron. As Jaylon recently told reporters, he knew his brother was special early on: “I just saw the talent from a young age. When I slowly started to see him put it together, I was like, ‘Man, this dude is something different’.”

Could Jaylon Tyson and Jordyn Tyson become a rare NBA–NFL brother duo?

Here’s where the story takes on added intrigue. As Jaylon Tyson continues his role with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the NBA Playoffs, his younger brother is approaching a defining moment of his own.

Jordyn Tyson has emerged as a notable wide receiver prospect at Arizona State University, with growing expectations around his position in the upcoming NFL Draft. While projections vary, he is widely viewed as a potential early-round selection.

The timing adds another layer to the story. As Jaylon remains focused on postseason basketball, Jordyn is set to hear his name called on one of football’s biggest nights. It’s a rare moment for one family to be in the spotlight across two major leagues at the same time.

Both brothers have spoken about the role they’ve played in each other’s journeys, balancing competition with support. While Jaylon continues to contribute at the NBA level, Jordyn now stands on the verge of taking the next step, potentially giving the Tyson family representation across both the NBA and NFL.