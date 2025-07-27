Who Is JD Davison? Everything to Know About the Houston Rockets’ Newest Two-Way Guard

JD Davison’s time with the Celtics officially came to an end when they waived him this past Thursday, despite having picked up his non-guaranteed team option for 2025-26 just weeks earlier in late June. But the reigning G-League MVP didn’t remain without a franchise for long. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Houston Rockets quickly stepped in and signed Davison to a two-way contract.

Let’s get to know JD Davison a little better—from his Alabama roots to his G League rise and everything in between.

Who is JD Davison?

Jerdarrian Devontae “JD” Davison is an American professional basketball player, but if you ask him who the real MVP is, he’d probably point to his mom. Born on October 3, 2002, in Letohatchee, Alabama—a small town in Lowndes County with just over 10,000 people—JD came from humble beginnings. But there was one thing he never lacked: support. His mother, Katrina Davison, juggled multiple jobs yet never missed a single high school game. “My mom she had a couple of jobs, but she came to every high school game every time. Every time the game ended, she had to go to work,” JD told The Athletic. Her determination became his motivation.

JD holds American nationality, just like his parents. While details about his parents aren’t publicly known, the impact of their upbringing is clear. “I think she [his mother] was so supportive that it pushed me to another level to help her pursue her dream and make it so one day, she didn’t need to be working,” JD said. It’s a story of hard work, sacrifice, and deep family bonds, rooted in a small Alabama town but aiming for something much bigger.

JD Davison’s early life & college career

Coming from the small town of Letohatchee, Alabama, JD Davison was a force on the high school hardwood long before college scouts came calling. At Calhoun High School, he dominated the court. As a junior, he averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, earning both Alabama Mr. Basketball and Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors. He hit a game-winning three to clinch the Class 2A state title that year, finishing with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

His senior year? Even better. Davison poured in 32.4 points, grabbed 10.9 rebounds, and dished out 4.7 assists per game—earning him Alabama Mr. Basketball again. That made him just the fifth repeat winner of the award. Oh, and he also made the rosters for both the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic. Safe to say—he was that guy.

via Imago Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) walks into the arena before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

When it came to choosing a college, JD stayed close to home. A five-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 point guard by 247Sports, he committed to Alabama over top schools like Auburn, Kansas, and Michigan, becoming Coach Nate Oats’ first five-star signee. And he didn’t waste any time making noise. As a freshman, he played in all 33 games (starting six) and led the team in assists with 4.3 per game. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and earning two SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

From a 20-point burst against No. 3 Gonzaga to a double-double vs. Miami and clutch performances in wins over Ole Miss, Houston, and Baylor, Davison’s high-flying energy and playmaking were impossible to miss. By the end of the season, he declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, ready to take that next leap.

JD Davison’s professional career & G-League success

When JD Davison was drafted 53rd overall by the Boston Celtics in 2022, he wasn’t a headline pick, but he’s sure become one since. The former Alabama standout started his pro journey on a two-way contract, bouncing between Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. And that’s where he found his groove. “I think I had a chance to win it last year,” Davison said. “But coming into this year, I definitely wanted it. I never really thought about it, though, just took it game by game, possession by possession.” That mindset helped him deliver an MVP season in 2024-25, averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across 45 outings.

Davison started rewriting the Maine Celtics’ record books. He broke franchise records in total points (2,677), assists (1,065), steals (158), games played (133), field goals made (994), and minutes played (4,474). He became just the second MVP in team history, following Tim Frazier (2014-15). “JD has been nothing short of exceptional this season,” said Maine Celtics coach Tyler Lashbrook. “His leadership and the guidance he provides to our locker room are what sets him apart. He truly impacts winning in every way.” Boston’s Brad Stevens echoed that: “JD has embraced the idea of continuously improving, and we are thrilled for him.”

He didn’t stop there. Davison dropped 38 points and 12 assists in a playoff win over Capital City and earned Player of the Month in February and Player of the Week in March. “A lot of confidence coming in, knowing that year three is a big year for me as I try to get an official roster spot with the Boston Celtics,” he said. He even got to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, becoming an NBA Champion in 2024. “I just wish I could wear it every day,” he smiled, talking about his ring.

JD Davison’s records & achievements

Maine Celtics Franchise Records

Most total points – 2,677

Most assists – 1,065

Most steals – 158

Most field goals made – 994

Most games played – 133

Most minutes played – 4,474

4th all-time in total rebounds – 649

High School Career (Calhoun HS, Letohatchee, AL)

2× Alabama Mr. Basketball (2020, 2021)

Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year

McDonald’s All-American, Jordan Brand Classic selection

Career-high 54 points in a single game

Led Calhoun to back-to-back state title games

2,709 total career points

One quadruple-double (29 pts, 14 reb, 11 ast, 11 stl)

College (Alabama, 2021–22)

Averaged 8.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.3 APG

SEC All-Freshman Team

Played in all 33 games as a freshman

2× SEC Freshman of the Week

2020, 2021 Alabama Mr. Basketball (2×) 2021 McDonald’s All-American & Jordan Brand Classic 2024 NBA Champion (Boston Celtics) 2024-25 NBA G League Most Valuable Player 2024-25 Player of the Month (February) 2024-25 Player of the Week (March) 2024-25 15 games with 30+ points 2024-25 13 double-doubles 2024-25 2 triple-doubles 2025 Led Maine to G League Playoffs with 38 pts, 12 ast in 1st round

Who are JD Davison’s parents?

JD Davison was born to Jon Davison and Katrina Davison. While both of his parents are American, further details about their ethnic background have not been publicly disclosed. His mother, Katrina, has often been recognized for her steady presence and support throughout his basketball journey, regularly attending his games. JD has credited his family as a driving force behind his motivation and success. Out of respect for their privacy, not much more is known about his parents’ personal lives.

From a small town in Alabama to becoming a G League MVP, JD Davison’s story is all about grit, growth, and giving it everything he’s got. With his family’s steady support and his own relentless drive, he’s shaping into a name to watch out.