Who Is Jeremy Sochan’s Girlfriend? Relationship Status & More About the Spurs Star’s Personal Life

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is known for his eye-popping hair colors, defensive tenacity, and “positionless” game. But now, he has got fans talking for a whole new reason. As he is officially off the market. British influencer Mya Mills has hard-launched their relationship with a TikTok that was anything but subtle, confirming what fans had long speculated. Mya finally confirmed the relationship on Instagram and TikTok, officially putting all the rumors to rest. So, who exactly is the woman turning heads alongside one of the NBA’s most vibrant young talents?

Who Is Jeremy Sochan’s Girlfriend?

Jeremy Sochan’s girlfriend is Mya Mills, a British Instagram model and influencer who’s been dominating social media since her teens. She was born on May 19, 2001, in England, and her full name is exactly what you see: Mya Mills. She attended Wood Bridge High School in the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA MILLS (@myamills) Expand Post

And though no one’s confirmed how she and Jeremy Sochan met, both have roots in London and frequent Los Angeles, so it’s likely their worlds crossed through mutual friends or industry events. The “soft launch” started with a mysterious vacation post, followed by a story on a boat. However, the real reveal was on TikTok, with Mya using the viral Nicki Minaj song while nestled up with Sochan. Subtle? Nah. Internet-breaking? Absolutely.

What is Mya Mills’ Height and Age?

Mya Mills is 24 years old and stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall. She may not tower like her 6 feet 8 inches boyfriend, but she brings her own kind of star power to the table.

What Does Mya Mills Do for a Living?

Mya is a fashion influencer and model who has built a serious following thanks to her stunning selfies, brand deals, and undeniable social media savvy. She started her Instagram journey in 2016 at just 15. And since then, she has worked with top fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing, Misspap and FashionNova.

Currently, she’s signed with MUSE The Agency, which handles social media marketing and influencer management, aka, the big leagues of the Instagram world. Think of her as the UK’s version of Lori Harvey…always trending, always booked, and always mysterious.

What is Mya Mills’ Net Worth in 2025?

British fashion influencer Mya Mills is reportedly worth around $1.5 million. However, that figure remains unconfirmed and under review, as it may not accurately reflect her current financial standing, per TheCityCeleb.

However, no current updates are available at the moment. Not bad for someone who turned selfies into a business empire. With brand collabs, exclusive drops, and a loyal following across platforms, she’s proving that influencer culture isn’t just about filters, it’s about the bag.

What is Mya Mills’ Instagram Account?

You can catch Mya’s latest looks and soft-launch moments over at @myamills on Instagram, where she boasts over 745,000 followers. She’s also active on TikTok under @therealmyamills, where she mixes fashion, gorgeous edits, and just enough drama to keep her followers hooked.

Whether you love her or love to talk about her, Mya Mills is officially part of the Sochan storyline. And judging by their online chemistry, they might just be the NBA x Influencer power couple we didn’t see coming. One thing’s for sure: the Spurs have a rising star, and now, so does she.