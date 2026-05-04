Who Is Jeremy Sochan’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Mya Mills

Jeremy Sochan’s girlfriend, Mya Mills, has gradually caught fans’ attention, often coming up in conversations and on social media. While there isn’t a lot of confirmed information about her, that hasn’t stopped people from being curious. Occasional appearances and posts have only added to the interest, leaving fans trying to piece together more about her. It’s this mix of limited details and growing visibility that keeps her on people’s radar.

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Who is Jeremy Sochan’s girlfriend, Mya Mills?

Mya Mills is a British model, influencer, and social media personality who is widely known for her relationship with NBA player Jeremy Sochan. She was born on May 19, 2001, in England and began gaining attention as a teenager through Instagram, where she posted fashion and lifestyle content that quickly attracted a large following.

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Over time, she built a strong online presence, working with major fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing, Misspap, and FashionNova, and growing into one of the more recognizable UK influencers in the beauty and fashion space.

Beyond social media, Mya has also appeared in entertainment projects and collaborations, which have added to her visibility. She has been linked to a few public figures in the past, but her relationship with Jeremy Sochan brought her into global sports headlines. In recent years, she has continued to expand her brand while staying active online, sharing lifestyle updates, fashion content, and personal milestones that keep her audience engaged.

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What is Mya Mills’s profession?

Mya Mills is best known publicly as a British social media personality and model, but her day-to-day “profession” is more accurately described as working in the digital fashion and lifestyle space through content creation, brand collaborations, and media appearances.

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She creates content around fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, and has built a strong presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Over time, she has worked with well-known fashion retailers such as PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Misspap through sponsored campaigns and collaborations.

Beyond social media, she has appeared in entertainment projects and online shows, which have increased her visibility in UK pop culture. So basically, she earns her living through online content, fashion partnerships, and media collaborations, making her part of the modern creator economy where personal branding and social media presence drive career opportunities.

How did Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills meet?

There is no publicly available information confirming how Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills first met. Neither of them has spoken about the exact moment, place, or circumstances of their initial interaction, and no verified interviews or reports have documented the details.

What is known is that they were first publicly linked in early 2025, when speculation about their relationship began circulating online. By mid-2025, their relationship had become more visible when they appeared together on social media, effectively confirming they were dating. Since then, their relationship has occasionally attracted media attention, but both have kept early personal details private.

Because of this, the origin of their connection remains undisclosed. Any suggestions about where or how they met are based on speculation rather than confirmed facts.

Do Mya Mills and Jeremy Sochan have children?

No, Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills do not have any children at the moment. However, the couple is preparing to take that next step in their lives together. In early 2026, Mya Mills publicly shared that she is expecting their first child, a girl, which quickly drew attention from fans and followers across social media.

While both Sochan and Mills have largely kept details about their relationship relatively private, this announcement marked a significant milestone for the pair. It also gave fans a rare glimpse into their personal lives beyond basketball and online content. Since then, there has been growing excitement around the news, with many eagerly awaiting updates.

So, although they are not parents just yet, Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills are set to welcome their first child soon, making this an important and exciting new chapter for both of them.

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Are Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills still together?

As of 2026, Jeremy Sochan and Mya Mills have not publicly confirmed the end of their relationship, and neither has officially clarified their status. In early 2026, reports about their relationship became more uncertain after Mya Mills’ pregnancy announcement and noticeable changes on social media, including unfollows and removal of posts, which led to widespread breakup speculation.

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At the same time, multiple updates around the same period still referred to them as a couple expecting their first child together, suggesting they were at least publicly connected during the pregnancy announcement phase. However, no direct statement from Jeremy Sochan or Mya Mills has confirmed whether they are still together or separated. Because of this, their current relationship status remains publicly unverified and unclear, with media reports and online activity fueling speculation but no official confirmation either way.