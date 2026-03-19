Who Is Jimmy Butler’s Ex-Girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak? Everything to Know About Warriors Star’s Child Support Drama

Jimmy Butler’s 2025-26 NBA season has been underwhelming, to say the least. The 36-year-old began the season alongside Stephen Curry, with the goal of winning a championship. However, an unexpected ACL tear suffered in December brought his season to an abrupt halt. Things have not gone as planned for the veteran since he left Miami, and a small part of that can be attributed to his problems with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children, Kaitlin Nowak.

Who is Kaitlin Nowak? Everything about Jimmy Butler’s Ex-Girlfriend

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Not much is publicly known about Kaitlin Nowak’s personal or private life. But SCMP reports that Nowak is of Polish-American heritage. Born in December 1990 in Nebraska, Nowak’s parents are both entrepreneurs. Her social media handles indicate she is currently based in California and Florida. The lifestyle model and influencer initially began dating Jimmy Butler in 2019, though they kept things private and never officially confirmed how they met.

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The pair were first spotted together publicly in 2020, when they were photographed together at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Nowak also occasionally attended Heat games and appeared in family‑style portraits that circulated only in private social circles. The couple never married and eventually split in 2023, with Butler later posting on social media that he was single, signaling the formal end of the romantic relationship.

How many kids do Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak have?

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Jimmy Butler and Kaitlin Nowak have a long‑term, low‑profile relationship that turned into a co‑parenting saga engulfing their three children in a bitter financial and custodial dispute. The duo’s three kids include Rylee Butler (born 2019), Brayan Butler (born 2022), and Kian Butler (born 2023).

Nowak occasionally posts playful, curated glimpses of the kids featuring outdoor outings, birthday moments, and casual family portraits. She prefers to keep the details of her family life off public platforms, which in turn fuels fan and media speculation about their setup.

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Butler is often seen with his kids; last seen, he was on crutches with his daughter, Rylee, at the premiere of the Stephen Curry-produced ‘GOAT’ movie.

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Diving deeper into the Butler-Nowak child support drama

Butler and Nowak’s relationship following their split has been dominated by a high‑stakes legal battle over child support and custody. Court‑linked reports show that the former Chicago Bulls man pays about $55,000 per month in child support for the three children. Based on earlier reports, Nowak and her lawyers were demanding an additional $10,000‑per‑month for a nanny following the birth of their youngest, Kian.

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Butler’s legal reps filed a counter-motion in 2024 to modify the agreement, arguing that Nowak is “unemployed and refuses to seek employment.” They argued that the nanny‑fee demand is disproportionate, especially as Rylee and Brayan enter school and preschool, respectively.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Butler’s camp has also pushed for tighter oversight of how the child support money is spent, including a possible guardian‑style accounting of Nowak’s expenses, portraying the dispute as a concern about financial responsibility rather than the kids’ well‑being.

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Kaitlin has faced significant online trolling since reports of these court proceedings and the $55K‑a‑month dispute went public. Butler’s fans are accusing her of “living off Jimmy’s money.” Nowak publicly pushed back against this narrative, maintaining that legal process should not be simplified into a “gold‑digger” storyline.

Overall, the Butler–Nowak dynamic remains one of the NBA’s most scrutinized off‑court sagas. An unmarried couple with three children, a private but high‑profile separation, and a six‑figure monthly child‑support and custody dispute that continues in and out of court.