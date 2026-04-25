Who Is Joel Embiid’s Wife? All About the Model Anne De Paula

Joel Embiid’s personal life has often drawn curiosity alongside his dominant presence on the court. While the Philadelphia 76ers star is known for his scoring, charisma, and larger-than-life personality in the NBA spotlight, his relationship with Anne de Paula has also become part of that public interest. A professional model with a global presence in the fashion and swimwear space, Anne has built her own identity beyond the basketball world, even as the two have shared key moments of their lives together away from the game.

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Who is Joel Embiid’s Wife, Anne de Paula?

Anne de Paula was born on March 31, 1995, in Rio de Janeiro. She grew up near beaches, surrounded by warmth and constant sunlight. Life felt simple then, filled with soccer games and carefree afternoons. She actually spent years playing as a goalkeeper during childhood. Soccer wasn’t casual fun; it was something she truly loved deeply.

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Her parents worked in medicine, shaping her early ambitions and direction. For a while, she imagined herself following their path into healthcare. But life nudged her somewhere completely different, and she listened carefully. Modeling entered her world early, though she never chased it aggressively. Her mother noticed something special and encouraged her to explore opportunities.

She started young, doing small shoots before signing with agencies later. Despite success, she kept a grounded personality, often calling herself quiet. She wasn’t the stereotypical attention-seeking model people might expect from afar. Instead, she preferred staying home, cooking meals, and enjoying slower moments. That balance helped her stay rooted while her career expanded internationally.

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Anne also speaks three languages fluently: Portuguese, English, and French. That skill helped her adapt while living far from Brazil. Moving countries at a young age shaped her independence and perspective. She carries both ambition and emotional awareness into every part of life.

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What is Anne de Paula’s Profession?

Anne de Paula works professionally as an international fashion model. Her breakthrough came through the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition. She didn’t just participate; she won the fan vote in 2017. That moment shifted everything and placed her firmly into the global spotlight.

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By 2018, she officially debuted as a rookie in the magazine. Since then, she’s appeared multiple times across stunning international locations. Shoots took her to Kenya, Anguilla, and the Dominican Republic. One shoot even placed her near a real lion, testing her nerves.

Modeling remains her primary source of income and creative expression today. Still, she thinks beyond it, planning future business ventures someday. She’s spoken openly about wanting her own brand or clothing line. That entrepreneurial mindset shows she’s building something beyond temporary fame.

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Outside work, she trains in Muay Thai, showing a tougher side. She started practicing as a teenager and kept it a part of her life. It balances her physically demanding modeling schedule and keeps her disciplined. Her lifestyle blends strength, creativity, and quiet ambition into one identity.

How did Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula meet?

They met in 2018 during a dinner in New York City. A mutual friend introduced them casually, with no romantic expectations at first. Interestingly, they barely spoke during that first meeting together. She didn’t even realize he was a professional basketball player at the time.

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Things changed afterward, slowly and naturally, without forced attraction or pressure. They began talking more, often FaceTiming daily for long conversations. Friendship laid the foundation before anything romantic even began to develop. That phase mattered, giving them time to truly understand each other.

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Both shared similar life experiences, which made bonding easier over time. They left home young, chasing careers in completely unfamiliar environments. They also shared a love for soccer and spoke French comfortably together. Those small connections quietly strengthened their relationship beyond surface-level attraction.

Eventually, feelings grew stronger, and they chose to pursue something deeper. What started casually turned into a meaningful, steady partnership over time. Years later, they married on July 22, 2023, in New York. The ceremony in Southampton felt grand, yet deeply personal for them.

Do Anne de Paula and Joel Embiid have children?

Yes, they have one son named Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid. He was born on September 17, 2020, changing everything for them. His name honors Embiid’s younger brother, who passed away years earlier. That emotional connection gives Arthur’s name deeper meaning within their family.

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Fatherhood shifted Embiid’s mindset, making him more focused and grounded daily. Anne often describes their son and father as deeply connected emotionally. She noticed moments where Arthur reacted strongly during Embiid’s difficult games. Their bond feels instinctive, almost unexplainable, yet very real.

What are Anne de Paula’s Social Media Handles?

Anne keeps an active presence on Instagram, sharing life and work moments. Her official handle is @annedepaula, where she posts regularly for followers. Content ranges from travel and modeling shoots to glimpses into family life. It reflects both her professional world and personal, quieter side.

She doesn’t overshare everything, intentionally maintaining a level of privacy. That balance keeps her grounded despite public attention surrounding her relationship. Together, she and Embiid represent a partnership built on patience and understanding.