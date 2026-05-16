Who Is Jose Alvarado’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Flor Castillo

Behind every rising NBA star, there’s often someone quietly cheering from the sidelines, and in this case, Jose Alvarado’s girlfriend has sparked just as much curiosity as his electric performances on the court. While fans know plenty about the Pelicans guard’s hustle-filled journey, the woman beside him remains far more mysterious. From her private lifestyle to their low-key relationship, there are a lot of people who still don’t know. So, who exactly is the person supporting Alvarado away from the spotlight? Let’s find out as much as possible.

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Who is Jose Alvarado’s girlfriend, Flor Castillo?

Behind José Alvarado’s energetic personality on the court stands someone who prefers life away from the spotlight, his girlfriend, Flor Castillo. While Alvarado has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most relentless guards, Flor has remained notably private, which has only increased fans’ curiosity about her.

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Flor Castillo is publicly known for her longtime relationship with the New Orleans Pelicans star, but she keeps most details of her personal life under wraps. Her full name is believed to be Flor Castillo, though no verified reports have revealed additional family names. Similarly, her exact birth date and birthplace have not been publicly disclosed.

Information about her education also remains limited. There are currently no confirmed reports regarding the high school or college she attended. Despite the public attention surrounding Alvarado’s NBA journey, Flor continues to maintain a low-profile, private lifestyle away from the media.

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What is Flor Castillo’s height and age?

José Alvarado’s girlfriend, Flor Castillo, has remained a relatively private figure despite the growing attention surrounding the NBA guard’s career. Because she stays away from the public spotlight, very few of her personal details have been officially confirmed.

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At present, Flor Castillo’s exact age has not been publicly disclosed. Similarly, there are no verified reports revealing her precise height. However, based on public appearances and photos alongside Alvarado, she appears noticeably shorter than the 6-foot-tall basketball player.

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Information regarding Flor’s religion or faith is also unavailable in public records or interviews. Unlike many professional athletes’ partners who maintain a strong online presence, Flor has chosen to keep details about her personal beliefs, background, and lifestyle private.

How did Jose Alvarado and Flor Castillo meet?

José Alvarado and Flor Castillo have kept most details of their relationship out of the public eye, leaving fans curious about how their love story began. While the couple has been together for several years, neither Alvarado nor Flor has publicly shared the exact story of how or when they first met.

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However, reports and social media appearances suggest that the two began dating during Alvarado’s college basketball years at the Georgia Institute of Technology, before his rise to NBA fame. However, neither Alvarado nor Flor has officially revealed when their relationship began or where they first crossed paths. Their relationship appears to have developed long before Alvarado became known for his high-energy performances with the New Orleans Pelicans. Flor has often been described as a steady source of support throughout his basketball journey, standing by him during the challenges of college basketball and his transition into the NBA.

Despite public interest, both Alvarado and Flor prefer to keep their relationship relatively private. They rarely discuss personal details in interviews or online, choosing instead to maintain a low-key relationship away from constant media attention. That privacy has made their bond feel genuine and grounded compared to many high-profile sports relationships.

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What does Flor Castillo do for a living?

Unlike José Alvarado, whose basketball career regularly puts him in the spotlight, Flor Castillo has chosen to keep her professional life private. As of now, there are no verified public reports confirming what she does for a living or whether she works in a specific industry or business field.

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Despite growing curiosity from NBA fans, Flor has stayed away from media interviews and public discussions about her career. She also maintains a low online presence, which has made details about her profession difficult to verify. While some athlete partners build influencer careers or public brands, Flor appears to prefer a quieter and more personal lifestyle away from public attention.

Even with limited information available, she has often been recognized by fans as a supportive figure in Alvarado’s life throughout his basketball journey. Her private nature has only added to the mystery surrounding her personal and professional background.

Jose Alvarado and Flor Castillo’s children

José Alvarado and his longtime girlfriend, Flor Castillo, are proud parents to their daughter, Nazanin Alvarado, lovingly called “Naz.” She was born on February 5, 2020, during Alvarado’s college basketball years at Georgia Tech, a period when he was still working toward his NBA dream. Becoming a father at a young age added a new layer of motivation and responsibility to his journey.

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Although the couple keeps their family life mostly private, Naz has occasionally appeared in heartwarming public moments alongside her father. One of the most memorable came during the New Orleans Pelicans’ 2022 playoff run, when she joined Alvarado at a postgame press conference and instantly became a fan favorite.

As for basketball, Naz is still very young, and there are no reports of her actively playing the sport yet. However, growing up around an NBA player could naturally spark an interest in basketball in the future.

Flor Castillo’s Instagram

José Alvarado’s girlfriend, Flor Castillo, appears to keep her social media presence extremely private. As of now, there are no verified Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter) accounts publicly confirmed to be hers. While several profiles under the name “Flor Castillo” exist online, none have been officially linked to Alvarado’s longtime partner through credible sources or public confirmation.

Because Flor maintains a low-profile lifestyle, she has largely stayed away from public social media attention despite Alvarado’s growing NBA popularity. No verified Facebook page, Instagram handle, or Twitter/X account connected to her has been publicly.

While José Alvarado continues to make headlines with his fearless game, José Alvarado’s girlfriend has remained a quiet but intriguing presence behind the scenes. From keeping her personal life private to avoiding social media fame, Flor Castillo continues to spark curiosity among fans. And as Alvarado’s NBA journey keeps growing, interest in the people closest to him is only getting stronger.