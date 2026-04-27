Who Is Julius Randle’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Kendra Shaw

Basketball gave Julius Randle a career, but Kendra Shaw gave him a home. Their love story began long before the bright lights of the NBA, rooted in college hallways, quiet promises, and a bond that has only deepened with time. Together, they have built a life that matters far more than anything on the court.

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Who is Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Shaw?

Kendra Shaw, now known as Kendra Randle, was born in 1994. Her full name remains Kendra Shaw Randle after her marriage to Julius in 2017. She grew up in the United States, raised with strong family values.

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For her education, she attended a local high school before pursuing college studies seriously. She later enrolled at the University of Kentucky, where life changed completely. There, she studied fashion design and merchandising with clear long-term goals. Her passion for fashion started early, influenced by creativity and family inspiration.

While in college, she balanced her studies with building her future career path. That environment also introduced her to the man she would eventually marry. Over time, she evolved from a student to an entrepreneur and a supportive NBA partner. Today, she’s known for her fashion sense, business mindset, and strong family presence.

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What is Kendra Shaw’s height and age?

Kendra Shaw is around 30 years old as of 2026. She stands roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall, giving her a balanced presence. In simple terms, she is of average height, which suits her modeling work. Her age reflects maturity shaped by family life and business responsibilities.

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Regarding faith, she is a Christian and often publicly reflects strong spiritual family values. Her lifestyle shows a grounded personality despite being married to an NBA star. She balances motherhood, business, and public appearances with calm confidence daily.

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How did Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw meet?

Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw met back in 2013 during their college years. Both attended the University of Kentucky, living typical student lives at the time. They first crossed paths at Kendra’s 20th birthday party through mutual friends. Julius walked in, greeted her warmly, and thanked her for inviting him. That small gesture stood out, showing respect uncommon among college athletes sometimes.

They didn’t talk much that night, but something clearly clicked quietly. Soon after, they started spending more time together, building a genuine connection. She later admitted she had never dated a basketball player before. Still, his calm personality and sincerity made things feel comfortable quickly.

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Their relationship grew steadily despite the pressures of early fame and expectations. When Julius entered the NBA, she moved with him, supporting him every step of the way. That early bond laid the foundation for everything they built later together.

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What does Kendra Shaw do for a living?

Kendra Shaw is an entrepreneur, fashion designer, and social media personality today. She founded her clothing brand KALORE and launched it successfully in 2020. Through KALORE, she designs outfits to empower women with confidence. She also models her designs, becoming the face of her own brand.

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Her background in fashion studies clearly influences her business decisions and creativity. Beyond business, she’s active online, regularly sharing lifestyle, fashion, and family moments. Her career blends entrepreneurship with personal branding in a balanced, authentic way.

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Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw’s children

Julius and Kendra Randle have three children, building a lively household together. Their first son, Kyden Jay Randle, was born in December 2016. Their second son, Jaycey Carter Randle, arrived in October 2021. In 2025, they welcomed their daughter, Romi Joelle, completing the family.

Kyden often attends games, already showing interest in basketball and fashion. While still young, he’s been around courtside environments since early childhood. Their kids grow up surrounded by sports, discipline, and strong family values.

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Kendra Shaw’s Net Worth in 2026

Kendra Shaw’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $1–2 million. Her income comes from business ventures, brand deals, and social media presence. She primarily earns through her fashion brand KALORE and online collaborations. While her husband earns significantly more, she maintains independent financial success.

KALORE Brand $500K+ annually Social Media Deals $200K+ annually Collaborations $100K+ annually

Kendra Shaw’s Instagram

Kendra Shaw is active on Instagram under the handle @kendrarandle_. She shares fashion looks, family moments, and lifestyle updates frequently online. She also casually maintains a presence on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Her Instagram serves as a visual diary, beautifully blending motherhood and entrepreneurship.

Julius Randle and Kendra Shaw built something real, starting from simple beginnings. Their story reflects patience, loyalty, and growing together through life’s major changes. From college days to raising three kids, they’ve stayed grounded throughout.