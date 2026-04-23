Who Is Kelly Oubre Jr.’s Wife? Everything To Know About Shylynn Oubre

Life around the NBA rarely slows down, especially for rising stars. Through trades, pressure, and constant travel, relationships either break or deepen. For Kelly Oubre Jr., though, his relationship with Shylynn has remained a quieter constant, shaped over time rather than headlines. What began in passing moments has grown into something more grounded, marked by patience, timing, and shared growth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Kelly Oubre Jr.’s wife, Shylynn Oubre?

Shylynn Oubre was born in August 1998, proudly carrying strong Puerto Rican roots. Her childhood felt unsettled, as she moved frequently and constantly adjusted to new environments. She once shared that relocation happened almost twice every single year. That lifestyle forced adaptability early, shaping resilience and emotional independence deeply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite constant movement, she stayed connected to her cultural identity throughout. Being biracial in her family came with challenges around belonging and self-image. She struggled with confidence at times, especially before inclusive beauty conversations became common. Those early struggles quietly influenced the woman she would later become.

Education played a major role in grounding her during those years. She attended Arizona State University, where she studied communication and business-related fields. Marketing and management also shaped her thinking about future possibilities and independence. College wasn’t just academics; it helped her understand her voice and direction. Shylynn carries a calm presence, but there’s quiet determination underneath everything. She values family deeply, often centering her life decisions around that priority. Over time, she steadily built a life balancing motherhood, business, and partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Shylynn Oubre’s profession?

Shylynn Oubre is an entrepreneur and the founder of her own beauty brand. She launched SHHY Beauty in August 2020 with personal intention behind it. The brand wasn’t random; it reflected her own journey toward self-acceptance and identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, she didn’t always find products suited to her hair type. Access to tutorials and a wider range of beauty options wasn’t as easy back then. That gap inspired her to create something meaningful for others facing similar struggles. Her brand thoughtfully focuses on skincare, haircare, and self-care essentials. Products include cleansers, oils, and body butters designed for everyday use. But beyond products, the brand promotes confidence and authenticity without apology. She’s spoken about wanting people to feel seen, valued, and comfortable naturally. That mission drives her business decisions more than trends or quick success.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a founder, she handles creative direction, branding, and business growth. It’s not just a side project; it’s a core part of her identity. She continues expanding the brand while balancing family life and responsibilities.

How did Kelly Oubre Jr. and Shylynn Oubre meet?

Their story began in 2020 through mutual friends, with little expectation at first. It wasn’t a dramatic introduction, just one of those natural, casual meetings. But something clicked quickly, almost instantly, without needing much explanation. Kelly later described it as never leaving each other’s sight afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHHY (@shylynnoubre) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

They spent time talking, slowly learning each other’s habits and emotional rhythms. There wasn’t pressure, just curiosity and genuine connection building over time. That early stage helped them understand compatibility beyond surface attraction or excitement. The timing mattered too, as both were ready for something real then. Within a year, their relationship grew deeper, shaped by shared goals and trust. By May 2021, they had welcomed their first child, further strengthening their bond. Life moved quickly, but it felt aligned with what they both wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 9, 2022, they got married in Puerto Rico together. The wedding took place at a beachside resort tied to her heritage. It wasn’t just a ceremony; it felt symbolic, personal, and emotionally meaningful. They even designed a galaxy theme, privately calling Venus “their planet.”

Do Shylynn Oubre and Kelly Oubre Jr. have children?

Yes, they share two children, building a close-knit family together over time. Their daughter, Málibu, was born first on May 14, 2021. She even appeared at their wedding, arriving in a tiny pink car. That moment captured their playful, family-centered energy beautifully. Their son, TsuSún Kelly, was born on May 1, 2023. His name connects to Kelly’s nickname “Tsunami,” continuing a water-inspired theme.

ADVERTISEMENT

They chose originality over tradition, wanting something meaningful and unique for him. She often shares how their daughter embraced being an older sibling. Small moments matter, like helping with diapers or offering gentle kisses. Their home feels active, filled with growth, learning, and evolving family dynamics daily.

What are Shylynn Oubre’s social media handles?

Shylynn stays active online, sharing glimpses of both life and business regularly. Her Instagram handle is @shylynnoubre, where she connects with her audience. Posts include family moments, travel memories, and updates from her brand journey. She keeps things real, not overly curated or distant from reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

That balance makes her presence feel relatable despite her public lifestyle. Through it all, she remains focused on growth, family, and building something lasting.