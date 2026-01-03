Who Is Kelsea M? What We Know About the Woman Making Claims Against James Harden

2026 arrived with some crazy drama for James Harden. Apart from his hard partying lifestyle, he’s rarely revealed his offcourt life. Until Starting 5 season two. Harden revealed he’s actually a father of two. But if one Instagram user is to believed, he has a third child.

A woman only identified by her Instagram name, Kelsea M. alleged that Harden is the father of her newborn child. While Harden remains mum on the allegations, the Internet is curious about who Kelsea M. is.

Who Is Kelsea M and Why Is Her Name Trending in the NBA World?

Until January 2, no one knew a Kelsea M. in NBA circles. Until she made a post on her Instagram Story. She directly targeted James Harden in it.

She’s Kelsea Moyer, a woman who has set the NBA world abuzz. Kelsea does have some online clout. She’s got 27.5k followers on a page that looks like a modeling portfolio, although without any of the influencer identifiers. It’s unclear what the Texas native’s job is but she does travel a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea M. 💫 (@_twinkjm)

She’s got a twin sister, Chelsea Moyer, who features prominently on her social media. They also seem to have a brother, Demian Preston, a US Army soldier who passed away in 2021.

Kelsea and Chelsea were pregnant at the same time and had a pregnancy shoot together in June 2025. While Chelsea (who is not connected to Harden) has not posted about her son, Kelsea revealed her son Kaison in August 2025 through an Instagram post.

“The sweetest face. A love I didn’t even know existed. The purest, most unconditional love I’ve ever known. My heart outside my body. Kaison, you’ve really changed mommy’s life! You make my heart so full. It sounds so cliche to say but it’s true, God knew I needed you. You’ve made me step into true womanhood, you’ve altered my entire brain chemistry. You’ve healed so many parts of me. I’d do this a thousand times over if it meant having you. Motherhood is really the best thing that’s happened to me! The world is yours🩵” she wrote last year.

Kaison is almost six months old now. Which is when Moyer decided to reveal the alleged baby daddy in an explosive manner.

What Claims Has Kelsea M. Made About James Harden?

In an Instagram Story on January 2, Kelsea Moyer wrote, “I don’t like bringing things to the internet, but I’m done protecting an image that doesn’t reflect reality.”

She proceeded to call out the alleged father of her child, “You’ve known since day one, and you are just as responsible as I am. I stayed quiet because I wanted to handle this the mature way, but that only works when both people are acting like adults.”

Moyer concluded by demanding Kaison’s alleged father to take care of their son. “Being a bigger person doesn’t mean carrying everything alone. It’s time for you to step up and take care of your son,” she wrote above James Harden’s Instagram username.

Until the 2025-26 season began, we didn’t know Harden had kids. Now it turns out he has two, possibly three. On Starting 5, he introduced his son, Jace, who was six at the time of the filming. Jace’s mother, Paige Speights was expecting their second child at the time too.

Is There Any Public Evidence Linking Kelsea M to James Harden?

As shocking as this allegation is, we only have Moyer’s word on it. Her social media doesn’t reveal any intersection with the NBA business. It’s not even obvious if she’s be in Los Angeles recently while Harden plays for the Clippers. She’s not revealed any details beyond that Story either.

Harden and Speights are still together. Moyer’s accusations therefore muddles the timeline and makes this situation murkier.

Has James Harden or His Representatives Responded?

The Clippers star has not responded to the claims. But if it picks up further, he might be forced to say something.

But this is James Harden. The Beard will publicly call out the 76ers president, Daryl Morey to ensure his trade to LA. Yet he has hardly ever spoken about stuff outside the court, not even about the locker room. Much less his personal life.

He’s kept a son secret for six years. He never brought up Jace nor has he confirmed if his second child is here yet. Who knows if he’d speak on an alleged third child?

From the looks of it, Kelsea Moyer would be the one doing the talking.