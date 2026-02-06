Who is Kevin Huerter’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Pistons Star’s Relationship

After three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Kevin Huerter is heading to Detroit. Drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018, Huerter steadily developed his game and hit his peak with the Sacramento Kings. As he joins his fourth team in his career and second in two years, this move represents a significant change not only for him but also for someone special in his life.

Huerter’s girlfriend, Payton Long, who has been living with him in Chicago, will relocate to Detroit as he joins the Pistons. Long has been a steadfast source of support throughout Huerter’s career, yet little is known about the California native who stands beside the newest Pistons star. Let’s take a closer look at the woman in Huerter’s life.

Who Is Kevin Huerter’s Girlfriend, Payton Long?

Kevin Huerter is currently dating Payton Long, a registered nurse based in Chicago. Despite maintaining an active social media presence, Long keeps much of her personal life private. A California native, she graduated from Granite Bay High School in 2020 and then attended Arizona State University. After completing her studies, she returned to California to begin her career as a registered nurse.

Family plays a central role in Payton’s life. She shares a close bond with her parents and younger brother, frequently posting photos with her mother, Leslie Long. Her brother, McCade Long, is a quarterback for Southern Oregon State University’s football team. Payton’s family often accompanies her to Huerter’s games, showing their support for the couple.

Huerter has seamlessly integrated into Payton’s family circle. In December, the Longs traveled to Chicago to watch Huerter and the Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks just two days after Christmas. McCade later shared photos from the visit, including a memorable shot of Huerter and his father playing poker with Long and her father.

What is Payton Long’s Height and Age?

While Long hasn’t publicly disclosed her height, photos with Huerter suggest she stands between 5’5″ and 5’8″. Born in January 2002, Payton recently celebrated her 24th birthday on January 5th with a series of photos from Chicago.

Her special day included attending one of Huerter’s games before celebrating with her boyfriend later that evening. Among her birthday posts was a candid shot capturing Huerter’s animated reaction as he looked at her birthday cake.

When did Kevin Huerter meet Payton Long?

Kevin Huerter and his girlfriend, Payton Long appear to have begun their relationship sometime after his split from longtime partner Elsa Shafer, with public signs emerging in late 2024 or early 2025.

The exact moment they met isn’t publicly detailed, but Huerter keeps his personal life relatively private. Payton first appeared in connection with him around his trade drama and life updates. By January 2025, she was openly tagging him in posts (like cozy winter photos) and was by his side at events, including his high school jersey retirement ceremony later that month.

Their relationship gained more visibility in 2025 during his trades (first to the Chicago Bulls in February 2025, then onward), with Payton sharing relatable “day-in-the-life” content about NBA trade chaos, airport drop-offs, and supporting him through the whirlwind.

While no specific ‘meet-cute’ story has surfaced, the timeline points to them connecting post-Sacramento Kings era or around the transition period, likely in California or during his post-Kings chapter, before going public in a low-key, supportive way that fits their vibe.

What does Payton Long do for a living?

Payton Long is a registered nurse (BSN, RN) who graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing. She began gaining hands-on experience during her studies, including clinical rotations and internship work at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Arizona.

In May 2024, she took a part-time position with Maxim Healthcare Services in California, around the same period her relationship with Kevin Huerter became more visible, though the exact start of their dating isn’t publicly available.

After Huerter was traded to the Chicago Bulls in February 2025, Payton relocated to Chicago with him. She now works as an IV Nurse in functional health at Next Health (NEXT|HEALTH), frequently sharing content about juggling long nursing shifts with game days and travel, and about supporting her partner through NBA life.

With Huerter’s most recent trade to the Detroit Pistons in early February (part of a three-team deal), Payton has again posted about the upheaval – airport goodbyes, moving logistics, and adapting to change.

What is Payton Long’s Instagram account?

Hurter’s girlfriend is very active on her social media. She goes by the username @paytonreecelong on Instagram and has over 6K followers and follows 588 people. Since the couple has been together, Long’s social media is filled with appreciation for her boyfriend and still moments with him.

She runs her Threads account under the same username but has a private profile with just 49 followers. She has also been active on Facebook since October 2018. Her FB page goes by @payton.long.543792 username.