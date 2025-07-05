Who Is Kevin Quiambao? Meet Dwight Howard’s Ex-Teammate in Kings’ Summer League Roster

It is that time of year again. The NBA Summer League is back. The hidden gems, G-League grinders, undrafted dreamers, and overseas stars all gather under the blazing Vegas lights, hoping to turn heads and catch a break. And this year, one name that’s catching buzz before even stepping on the court? Kevin Quiambao. And he isn’t your typical Summer League hopeful but a 24-year-old forward from the Philippines who’s been making headlines long before stepping onto the Vegas hardwood. But who is he? What more do we know about him?

After landing in California on July 3, Quiambao wasted no time, jumping straight into training and scrimmages. That energy reflects the momentum he’s carrying from a stellar season in the Korean Basketball League, where he averaged 16.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in just 23 games. All this came after dominating the UAAP, winning back-to-back MVPs, and leading De La Salle to a championship and Finals MVP honors. But what makes his Summer League attempt unique?

He’s represented Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and trained overseas during the pandemic, building a global journey. Now, that path leads to a special chapter: he’s got Filipino basketball legend Jimmy Alapag in his corner. With Alapag serving as an assistant coach for the Kings and mentoring Quiambao during camp, it is a full-circle moment for Filipino hoops fans everywhere.

@SleeperSacKings shared on X formerly Twitter, “Kevin Quiambao, a 6’7 forward from the Philippines, arrived in Sacramento today for training camp to try & earn a spot on our Summer League roster. 👑… PBA Legend and Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag will guide him during his time here…Show us what you got, KQ!”.

Despite early social media reports claiming Quiambao had already made the Kings’ final Summer League roster, the man himself shut down the noise: “No Instagram stories for the rest of the trip. Fake news all over the place,” he posted. Translation? KQ knows it’s far from over. He’s here to earn it, but before suiting up for Sacramento side (if he makes the cut), Quiambao had another surreal chapter.

Playing alongside 8-time NBA All-Star and former NBA champion Dwight Howard during the 2024 Dubai International Basketball Championship. “We came together for two weeks, only had a few practices together, and fought all the way to the championship,” Howard said, reflecting on the runners-up finish under Coach Charles Tiu. So, for Quiambao, NBA stars aren’t new, and he surely knows the league’s demand and the routes to enter it.

Is Kevin Quiambao NBA-ready?

Representing Strong Group Athletics, the Philippines squad made a strong run to the finals with Dwight Howard averaging 17.4 points and 10.3 boards and Quiambao earning All-Tournament honors for his own standout performances. Though they fell short of the title, the Howard-Quiambao pairing had serious chemistry and helped introduce Quiambao to a broader international audience. It’s wild to think that just months after sharing the court with a former NBA superstar, Quiambao is now chasing his own NBA shot.

And what better place to try than with a Kings team looking to fill wing minutes after losing Jake LaRavia in free agency? Quiambao, a 6’7 forward with a 6’8 wingspan, brings high-IQ play, versatility, and serious international seasoning. He’s no raw prospect, he has played against grown men in Korea, led a college powerhouse, and gone toe-to-toe with Middle Eastern clubs alongside Dwight freaking Howard. He has got tools, and swagger. And if there’s one thing Summer League loves, it’s an underdog with something to prove.

Look, no one’s saying Quiambao is walking into a guaranteed spot. This is still the Summer League, the proving grounds. And while his averages in Korea were legit, there’s room to grow. Shooting consistency and athleticism will be under the microscope. But Quiambao brings intangibles you can’t teach: vision, creativity, and a fearless drive. He has already shown flashes of Nikola Jokić inspiration in his game, no-look passes, crafty footwork, and a calm-under-pressure presence that screams maturity.

If he clicks with the Sacramento Kings’ system under Alapag’s guidance, don’t be surprised to see him making a name. And not just for himself, but for the next generation of Filipino hoopers dreaming big. Even if he doesn’t make the cut this time, one thing’s for sure: this isn’t the end of the road. “All for gain naman eh, nothing to lose ako. If ever walang makuhang opportunity, balik ako sa Korea,” Quiambao said. Spoken like a true baller, Kevin Quiambao is playing the long game, and he’s just getting started.